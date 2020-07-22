LOS GATOS, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its second quarter 2020 business update and financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time.
About Atomera
Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
