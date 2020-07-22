GLENVIEW, Ill., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced its participation in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will present at the conference from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (EDT). The event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available, on ITW’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.itw.com.
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com
