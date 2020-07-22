SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended June 27, 2020 after the market closes on August 5, 2020.



An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Audio Webcast: investors.infinera.com, under “Events”

Live Dial-in: +1 (866) 373-6878 (Toll Free); +1 (412) 317-5101 (International)

Ask to join the Infinera call.

We encourage those who plan to dial into the conference call to use the following link to pre-register: http://dpregister.com/10146528. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and receive a unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.

Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299

Michael.Bowen@icrinc.com



Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc.

Tel. +1 (646) 277-1290

Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.



