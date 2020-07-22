EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 27% to $4.59 million from $6.29 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 28% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 10% increase in contract research and development revenue. Product sales decreased to $4.36 million from $6.09 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 33% to $2.41 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $3.61 million, or $0.74 per share, for the prior-year quarter.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020.
"We are pleased to report a solid profit for the quarter despite a significant impact from COVID-19 pandemic on our product sales," said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC.
|NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended June 30
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Product sales
|$
|4,358,635
|$
|6,085,364
|Contract research and development
|230,627
|209,332
|Total revenue
|4,589,262
|6,294,696
|Cost of sales
|836,422
|1,092,037
|Gross profit
|3,752,840
|5,202,659
|Expenses
|Research and development
|880,983
|973,067
|Selling, general, and administrative
|355,011
|330,009
|Total expenses
|1,235,994
|1,303,076
|Income from operations
|2,516,846
|3,899,583
|Interest income
|399,212
|459,039
|Income before taxes
|2,916,058
|4,358,622
|Provision for income taxes
|504,193
|751,203
|Net income
|$
|$2,411,865
|$
|3,607,419
|Net income per share basic
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.74
|Net income per share diluted
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.74
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.00
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|4,835,038
|4,846,010
|Diluted
|4,835,157
|4,850,388
|NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30 AND MARCH 31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,402,983
|$
|8,065,594
|Marketable securities, short-term
|19,179,495
|19,084,814
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000
|2,297,850
|2,694,018
|Inventories
|3,943,738
|3,884,450
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|718,122
|655,835
|Total current assets
|32,542,188
|34,384,711
|Fixed assets
|Machinery and equipment
|9,280,062
|9,280,062
|Leasehold improvements
|1,797,245
|1,797,245
|11,077,307
|11,077,307
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|10,571,515
|10,494,840
|Net fixed assets
|505,792
|582,467
|Deferred tax assets
|-
|108,119
|Marketable securities, long-term
|45,049,578
|43,606,495
|Right-of-use asset operating lease
|784,774
|816,358
|Total assets
|$
|78,882,332
|$
|79,498,150
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|180,338
|$
|186,993
|Accrued payroll and other
|492,243
|482,074
|Income taxes payable
|406,326
|-
|Operating lease
|120,429
|127,134
|Total current liabilities
|1,199,336
|796,201
|Deferred tax liabilities
|189,523
|-
|Operating lease
|675,928
|706,600
|Total liabilities
|2,064,787
|1,502,801
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|48,350
|48,350
|Additional paid-in capital
|19,386,663
|19,383,956
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,759,185
|516,523
|Retained earnings
|55,623,347
|58,046,520
|Total shareholders' equity
|76,817,545
|77,995,349
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|78,882,332
|$
|79,498,150
Curt Reynders, Chief Financial Officer, 952-829-9217
NVE Corporation
Eden Prairie, Minnesota, UNITED STATES
