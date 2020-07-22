AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.oneatlas.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Atlas Technical Consultants Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13707220.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

