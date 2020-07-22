Second Quarter 2020:



Net Sales $276 Million; Value Added Revenue $175 Million, Down 17% Year-over-Year

Net Loss $7 Million; Net Loss per Diluted Share $0.41, Includes Pre-tax Restructuring Charges of $12 Million, or $0.57 per Diluted Share After-tax

Adjusted Net Income $6 Million; Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.36

Adjusted EBITDA $34 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.7%

Total Liquidity ~$1.0 Billion

First Half 2020:

Net Sales $645 Million; Value Added Revenue $391 Million, Down 9% Year-over-Year

Net Income $23 Million; Net Income per Diluted Share $1.41

Adjusted Net Income $36 Million; Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $2.27

Adjusted EBITDA $94 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.0%

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU), a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications, today announced second quarter and first half 2020 results.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

“Second quarter shipments and value added revenue reflect the impact of lower demand across our end markets due to the effects of COVID-19,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we experienced rapid changes in business conditions, we executed on our business model and aggressively flexed costs and operating levels at our facilities in response to lower demand. Although there is often a lag with certain cost and related benefits, our highly variable cost structure allows us to react quickly, and flex costs through the cycles. Despite the decline in end market demand, pricing has held steady,” said Mr. Harvey.

Demand for the Company’s large commercial aerospace applications declined as Boeing and Airbus temporarily halted production and curtailed deliveries, while demand for defense applications continued to remain strong as the F-35 and other legacy fighter programs remained robust. The Company’s general engineering business showed good resiliency as demand for high performance KaiserSelect® products, along with solid support from the Company’s long-term customers, helped create additional pull for its products during the quarter. Demand for automotive applications significantly eroded during the second quarter as virtually all automotive assembly plants in North America temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. Although most automotive manufacturers resumed operations in June, restarts were slow and uneven throughout the supply chain as facilities continued to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As discussed during the Company’s first quarter earnings call, Kaiser’s longstanding business cycle strategy has consistently focused on being well prepared for unexpected economic adversity. In April, the Company issued $350 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% unsecured senior notes due 2025 to further strengthen its liquidity and financial flexibility. With approximately $1.0 billion of total liquidity, the Company has a strong safety net to navigate the current economic environment, proactively respond in an economic recovery, and capitalize on attractive investment opportunities.

Outlook

As the Company noted on the first quarter earnings call, value added revenue for large commercial aerospace and defense applications is anticipated to be down approximately 15% to 20% from record full year 2019 results. The two businesses combined represent approximately 50% of the Company’s total value added revenue.

“For the second half 2020, we anticipate total value added revenue will be down approximately 10% to 15% from the second quarter pace, with EBITDA margin in the mid-teens,” said Mr. Harvey. “Compared to the second quarter pace, we expect value added revenue for aerospace and high strength applications will be weak in the second half as large commercial aerospace shipments were heavily weighted to the first half of 2020. We expect normal seasonal demand weakness for our general engineering applications and anticipate a strong rebound for our automotive applications to value added revenue similar to the first quarter pace as customers return to more normal operations, and new program launches resume. Our second half outlook for value added revenue and EBITDA margin anticipates a weaker third quarter than fourth quarter due to timing of aerospace shipments and approximately $4 million of higher major maintenance costs related to timing of planned projects.

“As previously noted during our first quarter earnings call, in April we began limiting capital spending to critical sustaining projects only; however, with ample liquidity and more visibility for our end markets, we will proactively initiate capital spending on a number of organic investment opportunities to further support our automotive growth and enhance efficiencies throughout our operations. We anticipate that total capital spending for the full year 2020 will be approximately $50 to $60 million,” concluded Mr. Harvey.

Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Consolidated Results

(Unaudited)*

(In millions of dollars, except shipments, realized price and per share amounts)

Quarterly Six Months 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 1H20 1H19 Shipments (millions of lbs.) 119 156 156 274 318 Net sales $ 276 $ 369 $ 375 $ 645 $ 771 Less hedged cost of alloyed metal1 (101 ) (153 ) (166 ) (254 ) (343 ) Value added revenue $ 175 $ 217 $ 209 $ 391 $ 428 Realized price per pound ($/lb.) Net sales $ 2.32 $ 2.37 $ 2.41 $ 2.35 $ 2.42 Less hedged cost of alloyed metal (0.85 ) (0.98 ) (1.07 ) (0.92 ) (1.08 ) Value added revenue $ 1.47 $ 1.39 $ 1.34 $ 1.43 $ 1.34 As reported Operating income $ 5 $ 46 $ 32 $ 50 $ 75 Net (loss) income $ (7 ) $ 29 $ 19 $ 23 $ 47 Net (loss) income per share, diluted2 $ (0.41 ) $ 1.81 $ 1.18 $ 1.41 $ 2.89 Adjusted3 Operating income $ 21 $ 46 $ 35 $ 68 $ 80 EBITDA4 $ 34 $ 59 $ 48 $ 94 $ 104 EBITDA margin5 19.7 % 27.4 % 22.7 % 24.0 % 24.3 % Net income $ 6 $ 30 $ 23 $ 36 $ 53 EPS, diluted2 $ 0.36 $ 1.90 $ 1.40 $ 2.27 $ 3.24

1 Hedged cost of alloyed metal is our Midwest transaction price of aluminum plus the price of alloying elements plus any realized gains and/or losses on settled hedges, related to the metal sold in the referenced period.

2 Diluted shares for EPS are calculated using the treasury stock method.

3 Adjusted numbers exclude non-run-rate items (for all Adjusted numbers and EBITDA refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures).

4 Adjusted EBITDA = Consolidated operating income, excluding operating non-run-rate items, plus Depreciation and amortization.

5 Adjusted EBITDA margin = Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Value Added Revenue.

*Please refer to GAAP financial statements.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Second Quarter 2020



Net sales for the second quarter 2020 were $276 million compared to $375 million in the prior year period, reflecting a 24% decrease in shipments and a 4% decrease in average selling price. The decrease in average selling price reflected an approximately 10% increase in value added revenue per pound and a 21% decrease in underlying contained metal costs.

Value added revenue for the second quarter 2020 decreased to $175 million from $209 million in the prior year period, reflecting a 24% decrease in shipments as demand across end markets was impacted by COVID-19 as customers temporarily shut down operations and curtailed deliveries during the quarter. Value added revenue for the Company’s aerospace/high strength applications decreased 15% to $102 million and shipments decreased 25% reflecting temporary suspension of operations by aircraft manufacturers during the quarter and a slightly more favorable customer mix. Value added revenue for automotive extrusions decreased 58% to $9 million, reflecting a 58% decrease in shipments, as virtually every North American automotive manufacturer shut down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Value added revenue for general engineering applications increased approximately 1% on a 7% decrease in shipments reflecting solid pricing and mix.

Adjusted EBITDA of $34 million in the second quarter of 2020 decreased $14 million compared to the prior year period reflecting the impact from lower value added revenue and operating leverage. Costs related to COVID-19 prevention and cleaning was approximately $1 million during the quarter. EBITDA as a percentage of value added revenue was a 19.7% in the second quarter 2020 as compared to 22.7% in the prior year period.

Reported operating income for the second quarter 2020 was approximately $5 million. Adjusting for approximately $17 million of non-run-rate charges, operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was approximately $21 million, compared to $35 million in the prior year quarter reflecting the items previously mentioned and an approximate $1 million year-over-year increase in depreciation expense. The $17 million of non-run-rate charges in the second quarter 2020 primarily reflects an approximately $12 million restructuring charge for severance and benefit costs as we flexed our cost and reduced our operating levels to align with lower demand, and an approximately $2 million charge for ongoing historical environmental issues associated with PCB cleanup.

Reported net loss for the second quarter 2020 was $7 million, or loss of $0.41 per diluted share, compared to net income and diluted earnings per share of $19 million and $1.18, respectively, for the prior year period. Excluding the impact of non-run-rate items, adjusted net income was $6 million or $0.36 per diluted share for the second quarter 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $23 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the second quarter 2019, reflecting the impact of the lower operating income and $5 million of additional pre-tax interest expense.

First Half 2020

Net sales for the first half 2020 were $645 million compared to $771 million in the prior year period, reflecting a 14% decrease in shipments and a 3% decrease in average selling price. The decrease in average selling price reflected an approximately 7% increase in value added revenue per pound and a 15% decrease in underlying contained metal costs.

Value added revenue for the first half 2020 decreased to $391 million from $428 million in the prior year period, reflecting a 14% decrease in shipments due to the second quarter impact of COVID-19 on customer demand.

Adjusted EBITDA of $94 million in the first half 2020 decreased $10 million compared to the prior year period reflecting the reduction in second quarter EBITDA due to the items previously noted. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of value added revenue was a 24.0% in the first half 2020, comparable to 24.3% in the prior year period. This reflected a record 27.4% margin in the first quarter 2020 and the drag on margins in the first half 2019, due to planned and unplanned downtime at the Spokane, Washington (Trentwood) facility, and lower automotive shipments due to program transitions.

Reported operating income for the first half 2020 was $50 million. Adjusting for approximately $17 million of non-run-rate charges, operating income for the first half 2020 was $68 million, compared to $80 million in the prior year period due the items previously mentioned and an approximate $2 million of depreciation expense.

Reported net income for the first half 2020 was $23 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to net income and diluted earnings per share of $47 million and $2.89, respectively, for the prior year period. Excluding the impact of non-run-rate items, adjusted net income was $36 million or $2.27 per diluted share for the first half 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $53 million or $3.24 per diluted share for the first half 2019.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first half 2020, adjusted EBITDA of $94 million funded approximately $32 million of capital investments, $6 million of interest payments and $34 million of cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $711 million, and borrowing availability under the Company's revolving credit facility of approximately $282 million providing total liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion. There were no borrowings under the revolving credit facility during the quarter and the facility remains undrawn.

Conference Call

KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (UNAUDITED)(1)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions of dollars, except share and per share amounts) Net sales $ 275.7 $ 375.3 $ 645.0 $ 770.5 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold, excluding depreciation and amortization and other items 224.5 303.5 511.1 618.6 Depreciation and amortization 13.0 12.1 26.2 24.0 Selling, general, administrative, research and development 22.7 27.2 46.6 52.4 Restructuring costs 11.9 — 11.9 — Other operating charges, net (1.1 ) 0.1 (1.1 ) 0.1 Total costs and expenses 271.0 342.9 594.7 695.1 Operating income 4.7 32.4 50.3 75.4 Other income (expense): Interest expense (10.5 ) (5.8 ) (16.6 ) (11.5 ) Other income (expense), net 0.5 (0.1 ) (0.3 ) 0.4 (Loss) income before income taxes (5.3 ) 26.5 33.4 64.3 Income tax provision (1.3 ) (7.3 ) (10.9 ) (17.1 ) Net (loss) income $ (6.6 ) $ 19.2 $ 22.5 $ 47.2 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.41 ) $ 1.19 $ 1.42 $ 2.93 Diluted2 $ (0.41 ) $ 1.18 $ 1.41 $ 2.89 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 15,781 16,063 15,809 16,085 Diluted2 15,781 16,240 15,929 16,298

1 Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 for detail regarding the items in the table.

2 Diluted shares for EPS are calculated using the treasury stock method.





KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (1)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In millions of dollars, except share and per

share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 710.6 $ 264.3 Short-term investments — 78.7 Receivables: Trade receivables, net 126.4 167.1 Other 22.0 18.1 Contract assets 41.6 54.6 Inventories 181.4 177.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25.7 19.4 Total current assets 1,107.7 779.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 627.1 622.0 Operating lease assets 28.0 25.8 Deferred tax assets, net 0.0 11.8 Intangible assets, net 28.1 29.6 Goodwill 18.8 18.8 Other assets 38.7 38.4 Total $ 1,848.4 $ 1,526.2 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61.0 $ 92.0 Accrued salaries, wages and related expenses 34.9 34.4 Other accrued liabilities 54.5 44.0 Total current liabilities 150.4 170.4 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 27.0 25.2 Net liabilities of Salaried VEBA 32.5 32.6 Deferred tax liabilities 7.3 4.5 Long-term liabilities 75.3 67.0 Long-term debt 837.1 492.6 Total liabilities 1,129.6 792.3 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized at both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares were issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, par value $0.01, 90,000,000 shares authorized at both June 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019; 22,647,455 shares issued and 15,812,169 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020; 22,550,827 shares issued and 15,868,304 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 0.2 0.2 Additional paid in capital 1,063.3 1,062.9 Retained earnings 173.4 172.8 Treasury stock, at cost, 6,835,286 shares at June 30, 2020 and 6,682,523 shares at December 31, 2019, respectively (475.9 ) (463.4 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42.2 ) (38.6 ) Total stockholders' equity 718.8 733.9 Total $ 1,848.4 $ 1,526.2

1 Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 for detail regarding the items in the table.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions of dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Quarterly 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 GAAP net (loss) income $ (6.6 ) $ 29.1 $ (10.6 ) $ 25.4 $ 19.2 Interest expense 10.5 6.1 7.3 5.8 5.8 Other (income) expense, net 1 (0.5 ) 0.8 20.3 0.8 0.1 Income tax provision (benefit) 1.3 9.6 (7.4 ) 8.7 7.3 GAAP operating income 4.7 45.6 9.6 40.7 32.4 Mark-to-market loss 2 0.5 0.1 0.8 1.1 1.5 Restructuring charges 11.9 — — — — Goodwill impairment — — 25.2 — — Other operating NRR loss 3,4 4.3 0.5 3.9 2.6 1.5 Operating income, excluding operating NRR items 21.4 46.2 39.5 44.4 35.4 Depreciation and amortization 13.0 13.2 12.8 12.3 12.1 Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 34.4 $ 59.4 $ 52.3 $ 56.7 $ 47.5 GAAP net (loss) income $ (6.6 ) $ 29.1 $ (10.6 ) $ 25.4 $ 19.2 Operating NRR Items 16.7 0.6 29.9 3.7 3.0 Non-operating NRR Items 6 1.2 1.2 22.0 1.6 1.6 Tax impact of above NRR Items (5.6 ) (0.5 ) (12.5 ) (1.5 ) (1.1 ) Adjusted net income $ 5.7 $ 30.4 $ 28.8 $ 29.2 $ 22.7 Net (loss) income per share, diluted 7 $ (0.41 ) $ 1.81 $ (0.66 ) $ 1.57 $ 1.18 Adjusted earnings per diluted share 7 $ 0.36 $ 1.90 $ 1.79 $ 1.82 $ 1.40

1 Other (income) expense, net includes loss on extinguishment of our 5.875% Senior Notes during the fourth quarter of 2019 which includes a $16.5 million premium paid to redeem the notes and a $3.8 million write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the notes.

2 Mark-to market loss on derivative instruments represents the reversal of mark-to-market gain on hedges entered into prior to the adoption of ASU 2017-12 and settled in 2020 and 2019. Operating income excluding non-run-rate items reflect the realized loss of such settlements.

3 NRR is an abbreviation for Non-Run-Rate; NRR items are pre-tax.

4 Other operating NRR items primarily represent the impact of non-cash service cost related to the Salaried VEBA, adjustments to plant-level LIFO, environmental expenses, workers' compensation cost (benefit) due to discounting and impairment losses.

5 Adjusted EBITDA = Consolidated operating income, excluding operating NRR items, plus Depreciation and amortization.

6 Non-operating NRR items represents the impact of non-cash net periodic benefit cost related to the Salaried VEBA excluding service cost, loss on extinguishment of our 5.875% Senior Notes during the year ended December 31, 2019 which includes a $16.5 million premium paid to redeem the notes and a $3.8 million write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the notes.

7 Diluted shares for EPS are calculated using the treasury stock method.