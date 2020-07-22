Net Income of $19.6 million, EPS of $0.25



Announces $0.115 Dividend per Share

BOSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $19.6 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $(17.3) million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $20.5 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company noted, “The continued strength of our Company’s core operations is reflected in this quarter’s earnings. While we remain vigilant as we look to the future, the business lines that are fundamental to our success continue to operate effectively in these challenging times.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2020 increased $608.1 million to $9.1 billion from $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased $1.4 billion from $7.6 billion at June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, total loans and leases were $7.4 billion, representing an increase of $585.2 million from March 31, 2020, and an increase of $902.4 million from June 30, 2019, primarily driven by loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company funded $565.8 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020.

Total investment securities at June 30, 2020 increased $92.4 million to $856.5 million, as compared to $764.1 million at March 31, 2020, and increased approximately $265.7 million from $590.8 million at June 30, 2019. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 decreased $85.9 million to $254.9 million, as compared to $340.8 million at March 31, 2020, and increased $162.1 million from $92.8 million at June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.3 percent of total assets as compared to 13.1 percent and 9.0 percent as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 increased $550.3 million to $6.4 billion from $5.9 billion at March 31, 2020 and increased $817.7 million from $5.6 billion at June 30, 2019.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2020 increased $114.9 million to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020 and increased $475.9 million from $930.8 million at June 30, 2019.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.21 percent at June 30, 2020, as compared to 10.78 percent at March 31, 2020, and 12.03 percent at June 30, 2019. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 8.56 percent at June 30, 2020, as compared to 9.02 percent at March 31, 2020, and 10.08 percent at June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased $0.18 from $9.49 at March 31, 2020 to $9.67 at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.45 at June 30, 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.6 million to $64.3 million during the second quarter of 2020 from $61.7 million at the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.09 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased $3.1 million to $6.2 million from $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.5 million in deposit fees, $0.7 million in loan level derivative income, net, $0.7 million in gain on investment securities, net and $1.2 million in other non-interest income.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referred to as CECL.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $54.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Asset quality was consistent during the second quarter and the increase in provision was primarily driven by the forecasted economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 8 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 from 13 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.61 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.66 percent at March 31, 2020, and 0.90 percent at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses and lease losses represents 1.75 percent coverage at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.66 percent at March 31, 2020.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased $1.6 million to $39.1 million from $40.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.6 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.5 million in equipment and data processing expense, and $0.5 million in professional services expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.9 percent and a negative 2.2 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 27.5 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 24.9 percent and 24.1 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.88 percent during the second quarter 2020 from a negative 0.87 percent for the first quarter of 2020.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 8.45 percent during the second quarter of 2020 from a negative 7.30 percent for the first quarter of 2020. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 10.28 percent for the second quarter of 2020 from a negative 8.84 percent for the first quarter of 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.56 percent at June 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.57 percent at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans and leases increased $2.2 million to $41.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $39.1 million at March 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.47 percent at June 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.49 percent at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets increased $1.6 million to $42.8 million at June 30, 2020 from $41.1 million at March 31, 2020.

From March 1, 2020 through the earlier of December 31, 2020 or 60 days after the termination date of the national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020 concerning the COVID-19 outbreak (the “national emergency”), a financial institution may elect to suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructured, including impairment accounting. This troubled debt restructuring relief applies for the term of the loan modification that occurs during the applicable period for a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. Financial institutions are required to maintain records of the volume of loans involved in modifications to which troubled debt restructuring relief is applicable. As of June 30, 2020, the banks have granted 5,366 short-term deferments on loan balances of $1.2 billion, which represented 16 percent of total loan balances.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The dividend will be paid on August 21, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 7, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $9.1 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 64,288 $ 61,712 $ 63,931 $ 63,236 $ 63,134 Provision for credit losses 5,347 54,114 3,602 871 3,757 Non-interest income 6,235 9,328 7,756 7,929 7,478 Non-interest expense 39,109 40,748 38,815 40,191 39,604 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 26,067 (23,822 ) 29,270 30,103 27,251 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. 19,571 (17,276 ) 22,183 22,596 20,471 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.55 % Interest-rate spread (1) 2.75 % 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.13 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.88 % (0.87 )% 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.08 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.90 % (0.89 )% 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.11 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 8.45 % (7.30 )% 9.42 % 9.74 % 8.98 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 10.28 % (8.84 )% 11.42 % 11.85 % 10.98 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.46 % 57.36 % 54.15 % 56.48 % 56.09 % Per Common Share Data: Net income (loss) — Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Net income (loss) — Diluted 0.25 (0.22 ) 0.28 0.28 0.26 Cash dividends declared 0.115 0.115 0.115 0.115 0.110 Book value per share (end of period) 11.75 11.57 11.87 11.70 11.53 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 9.67 9.49 9.80 9.63 9.45 Stock price (end of period) 10.08 11.28 16.46 14.73 15.38 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 Total loans and leases 7,407,697 6,822,527 6,737,816 6,646,821 6,505,329 Total deposits 6,440,233 5,889,938 5,830,072 5,729,339 5,622,493 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 926,413 912,568 945,606 932,311 918,468 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 42,754 $ 41,122 $ 22,092 $ 23,760 $ 23,267 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 119,553 $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.61 % 1.66 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.90 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,383 $ 2,234 $ 1,622 $ 366 $ 3,082 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.19 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.21 % 10.78 % 12.04 % 11.83 % 12.03 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.56 % 9.02 % 10.15 % 9.94 % 10.08 %

(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 38,522 $ 86,996 $ 33,589 $ 93,841 $ 46,532 Short-term investments 216,394 253,772 44,201 84,689 46,264 Total cash and cash equivalents 254,916 340,768 77,790 178,530 92,796 Investment securities available-for-sale 854,505 761,539 498,995 467,339 482,497 Investment securities held-to-maturity — — 86,780 95,163 103,572 Equity securities held-for-trading 1,992 2,558 3,581 4,581 4,698 Total investment securities 856,497 764,097 589,356 567,083 590,767 Loans and leases held-for-sale — — — — 1,575 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 3,837,703 3,762,158 3,669,222 3,589,451 3,493,554 Commercial loans and leases 2,361,463 1,826,866 1,838,748 1,850,388 1,826,336 Consumer loans 1,208,531 1,233,503 1,229,846 1,206,982 1,185,439 Total loans and leases 7,407,697 6,822,527 6,737,816 6,646,821 6,505,329 Allowance for loan and lease losses (119,553 ) (113,181 ) (61,082 ) (59,135 ) (58,635 ) Net loans and leases 7,288,144 6,709,346 6,676,734 6,587,686 6,446,694 Restricted equity securities 71,638 68,472 53,818 57,896 55,270 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 73,127 73,786 74,350 75,229 75,373 Right-of-use asset operating leases 24,343 24,789 24,876 26,216 25,928 Deferred tax asset 42,683 38,141 25,017 25,204 25,629 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 3,775 4,087 4,423 4,843 5,264 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,454 2,038 2,631 2,132 1,966 Other assets 292,663 275,640 167,431 193,190 155,291 Total assets $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,603,037 $ 1,175,329 $ 1,141,578 $ 1,106,684 $ 1,042,854 NOW accounts 417,622 361,854 371,380 340,321 340,082 Savings accounts 657,758 653,026 613,467 604,481 585,322 Money market accounts 1,809,868 1,676,092 1,682,005 1,666,231 1,669,782 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,951,948 2,023,637 2,021,642 2,011,622 1,984,453 Total deposits 6,440,233 5,889,938 5,830,072 5,729,339 5,622,493 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 1,267,570 1,137,431 758,469 854,481 791,559 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,668 83,630 83,591 83,551 83,512 Other borrowed funds 55,431 70,743 60,689 48,373 55,693 Total borrowed funds 1,406,669 1,291,804 902,749 986,405 930,764 Operating lease liabilities 24,343 24,789 24,876 26,216 25,928 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,467 7,441 7,232 7,072 6,823 Reserve for unfunded credits 14,816 17,222 1,880 1,847 1,841 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 250,726 317,829 144,438 195,246 130,663 Total liabilities 8,143,254 7,549,023 6,911,247 6,946,125 6,718,512 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 738,155 737,422 736,601 735,928 737,584 Retained earnings, partially restricted 237,808 227,359 265,376 252,435 238,625 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,538 16,947 2,283 2,775 1,141 Treasury stock, at cost; 5,859,708, 5,862,811, 5,003,127, 5,003,127, and 5,025,764 shares, respectively (69,572 ) (69,617 ) (59,073 ) (59,176 ) (59,199 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 65,334, 72,441 79,548, 92,337, and 98,208 shares, respectively (368 ) (395 ) (433 ) (503 ) (535 ) Total stockholders' equity 926,413 912,568 945,606 932,311 918,468 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,069,667 $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 77,416 $ 79,559 $ 83,309 $ 83,566 $ 82,798 Debt securities 3,701 2,976 2,910 2,977 3,158 Marketable and restricted equity securities 908 778 813 876 877 Short-term investments 99 209 418 487 351 Total interest and dividend income 82,124 83,522 87,450 87,906 87,184 Interest expense: Deposits 12,778 16,240 17,655 18,300 17,712 Borrowed funds 5,058 5,570 5,864 6,370 6,338 Total interest expense 17,836 21,810 23,519 24,670 24,050 Net interest income 64,288 61,712 63,931 63,236 63,134 Provision for credit losses 5,347 54,114 3,602 871 3,757 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 58,941 7,598 60,329 62,365 59,377 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 1,929 2,458 2,710 2,710 2,680 Loan fees 513 550 567 719 398 Loan level derivative income, net 1,440 2,156 2,494 2,251 1,772 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 586 1,330 133 (116 ) 357 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 299 120 309 550 561 Other 1,468 2,714 1,543 1,815 1,710 Total non-interest income 6,235 9,328 7,756 7,929 7,478 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 24,619 25,219 23,987 24,871 23,953 Occupancy 3,825 3,953 4,102 3,895 3,752 Equipment and data processing 4,155 4,703 4,601 4,749 4,641 Professional services 1,056 1,651 1,120 1,083 1,087 FDIC insurance 858 378 53 54 745 Advertising and marketing 1,017 1,075 828 1,035 1,112 Amortization of identified intangible assets 311 336 420 421 420 Merger and restructuring expense — — — 1,125 — Other 3,268 3,433 3,704 2,958 3,894 Total non-interest expense 39,109 40,748 38,815 40,191 39,604 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 26,067 (23,822 ) 29,270 30,103 27,251 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,496 (6,546 ) 7,087 7,507 6,780 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 19,571 $ (17,276 ) $ 22,183 $ 22,596 $ 20,471 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 78,849,282 79,481,462 79,682,724 79,700,403 79,669,922 Diluted 79,015,274 79,665,774 79,845,447 79,883,510 79,886,292 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.110 $ 0.110





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 156,975 $ 163,470 Debt securities 6,677 6,394 Marketable and restricted equity securities 1,686 1,788 Short-term investments 308 618 Total interest and dividend income 165,646 172,270 Interest expense: Deposits 29,018 33,660 Borrowed funds 10,628 12,477 Total interest expense 39,646 46,137 Net interest income 126,000 126,133 Provision for credit losses 59,461 5,110 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66,539 121,023 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 4,387 5,203 Loan Fees 1,063 811 Loan level derivative income, net 3,596 3,517 Gain on investment securities, net 1,916 491 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 419 850 Other 4,182 3,236 Total non-interest income 15,563 14,108 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 49,838 47,696 Occupancy 7,778 7,699 Equipment and data processing 8,858 9,302 Professional services 2,707 2,163 FDIC insurance 1,236 1,338 Advertising and marketing 2,092 2,181 Amortization of identified intangible assets 647 822 Other 6,701 7,274 Total non-interest expense 79,857 78,475 Income before provision for income taxes 2,245 56,656 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (50 ) 13,675 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 2,295 42,981 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — 43 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 2,295 $ 42,938 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,165,372 79,664,284 Diluted 79,340,524 79,859,572 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.230 $ 0.215





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,139 $ 10,937 $ 2,845 $ 2,910 $ 2,273 Multi-family mortgage — 85 84 87 94 Total commercial real estate loans 10,139 11,022 2,929 2,997 2,367 Commercial 12,427 12,991 4,909 3,139 6,349 Equipment financing 13,100 10,356 9,822 12,817 9,931 Condominium association 190 203 151 163 170 Total commercial loans and leases 25,717 23,550 14,882 16,119 16,450 Residential mortgage 4,157 3,446 753 1,605 1,642 Home equity 1,278 1,059 896 904 835 Other consumer 9 7 1 3 7 Total consumer loans 5,444 4,512 1,650 2,512 2,484 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 41,300 39,084 19,461 21,628 21,301 Other real estate owned — — — 201 957 Other repossessed assets 1,454 2,038 2,631 1,931 1,009 Total nonperforming assets $ 42,754 $ 41,122 $ 22,092 $ 23,760 $ 23,267 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 1,974 $ 1,045 $ 10,109 $ 11,885 $ 11,612 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 10,172 16,480 17,076 22,233 27,761 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 5,972 5,819 6,104 5,763 8,431 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 16,144 $ 22,299 $ 23,180 $ 27,996 $ 36,192 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 CECL adjustment to retained earnings — 6,632 — — — Charge-offs (1,803 ) (2,539 ) (1,894 ) (1,190 ) (3,412 ) Recoveries 420 305 272 824 330 Net charge-offs (1,383 ) (2,234 ) (1,622 ) (366 ) (3,082 ) Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 7,755 47,701 3,569 866 3,676 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 119,553 $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.61 % 1.66 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.90 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ (94 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial loans and leases 1,498 2,280 1,589 403 3,107 Consumer loans (21 ) (46 ) 33 (37 ) (25 ) Total net charge-offs $ 1,383 $ 2,234 $ 1,622 $ 366 $ 3,082 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.19 %

*provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision of $2.4 million and $6.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 773,523 $ 3,719 1.92 % $ 605,885 $ 3,024 2.00 % $ 593,404 $ 3,210 2.16 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 71,058 915 5.15 % 58,881 786 5.33 % 59,224 888 5.99 % Short-term investments 245,577 99 0.16 % 84,309 209 0.99 % 44,634 351 3.14 % Total investments 1,090,158 4,733 1.74 % 749,075 4,019 2.15 % 697,262 4,449 2.55 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,761,667 36,829 3.87 % 3,697,011 40,468 4.33 % 3,447,136 41,363 4.75 % Commercial loans (3) 1,234,537 10,450 3.35 % 783,309 8,328 4.21 % 811,890 9,879 4.82 % Equipment financing (3) 1,069,192 18,973 7.10 % 1,052,846 18,946 7.20 % 1,005,376 18,291 7.28 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 814,431 8,068 3.96 % 810,583 7,934 3.92 % 774,533 8,186 4.23 % Other consumer loans (3) 411,326 3,153 3.07 % 417,815 3,955 3.79 % 417,600 5,187 4.97 % Total loans and leases 7,291,153 77,473 4.25 % 6,761,564 79,631 4.71 % 6,456,535 82,906 5.14 % Total interest-earning assets 8,381,311 82,206 3.92 % 7,510,639 83,650 4.46 % 7,153,797 87,355 4.88 % Non-interest-earning assets 488,229 455,187 417,599 Total assets $ 8,869,540 $ 7,965,826 $ 7,571,396 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 395,158 114 0.12 % $ 359,641 116 0.13 % $ 343,745 50 0.06 % Savings accounts 663,782 357 0.22 % 626,945 643 0.41 % 602,333 737 0.49 % Money market accounts 1,784,343 2,074 0.47 % 1,678,649 4,241 1.02 % 1,683,735 5,571 1.33 % Certificates of deposit 2,019,195 10,233 2.04 % 2,040,903 11,240 2.22 % 1,950,704 11,354 2.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,862,478 12,778 1.06 % 4,706,138 16,240 1.39 % 4,580,517 17,712 1.55 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 1,102,079 3,751 1.35 % 772,462 4,097 2.10 % 761,651 4,825 2.51 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,647 1,263 6.04 % 83,609 1,284 6.14 % 83,490 1,305 6.25 % Other borrowed funds 70,795 44 0.25 % 91,052 189 0.84 % 84,600 208 0.99 % Total borrowings 1,256,521 5,058 1.59 % 947,123 5,570 2.33 % 929,741 6,338 2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,118,999 17,836 1.17 % 5,653,261 21,810 1.55 % 5,510,258 24,050 1.75 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,512,089 1,134,314 1,015,524 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 312,213 232,113 133,790 Total liabilities 7,943,301 7,019,688 6,659,572 Stockholders’ equity 926,239 946,138 911,824 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — — Total liabilities and equity $ 8,869,540 $ 7,965,826 $ 7,571,396 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 64,370 2.75 % 61,840 2.91 % 63,305 3.13 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 82 128 171 Net interest income $ 64,288 $ 61,712 $ 63,134 Net interest margin (5) 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.55 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 689,704 $ 6,743 1.96 % $ 600,758 $ 6,499 2.16 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 64,968 1,701 5.24 % 59,803 1,808 6.05 % Short-term investments 164,943 308 0.37 % 38,866 618 3.18 % Total investments 919,615 8,752 1.90 % 699,427 8,925 2.55 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,729,339 77,297 4.10 % 3,412,051 81,382 4.74 % Commercial loans (3) 1,008,923 18,778 3.68 % 802,346 19,482 4.83 % Equipment financing (3) 1,061,019 37,919 7.15 % 996,832 36,276 7.28 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 812,507 16,002 3.94 % 776,419 16,309 4.20 % Other consumer loans (3) 414,570 7,108 3.43 % 412,914 10,238 4.99 % Total loans and leases 7,026,358 157,104 4.47 % 6,400,562 163,687 5.11 % Total interest-earning assets 7,945,973 165,856 4.17 % 7,099,989 172,612 4.86 % Non-interest-earning assets 471,710 403,107 Total assets $ 8,417,683 $ 7,503,096 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 377,399 230 0.12 % $ 338,983 192 0.11 % Savings accounts 645,363 1,000 0.31 % 614,307 1,334 0.44 % Money market accounts 1,731,496 6,315 0.73 % 1,679,988 10,846 1.30 % Certificates of deposit 2,030,049 21,473 2.13 % 1,897,901 21,288 2.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,784,307 29,018 1.22 % 4,531,179 33,660 1.50 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 937,271 7,848 1.66 % 758,613 9,435 2.47 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,628 2,547 6.09 % 83,471 2,613 6.26 % Other borrowed funds 80,924 233 0.58 % 86,589 429 1.00 % Total borrowings 1,101,823 10,628 1.91 % 928,673 12,477 2.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,886,130 39,646 1.35 % 5,459,852 46,137 1.70 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,323,202 1,021,215 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 272,162 122,544 Total liabilities 7,481,494 6,603,611 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 936,189 899,301 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — 184 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,417,683 $ 7,503,096 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 126,210 2.82 % 126,475 3.16 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 210 342 Net interest income $ 126,000 $ 126,133 Net interest margin (5) 3.19 % 3.59 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.



