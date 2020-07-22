New York, New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (Nasdaq: ARYBU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing July 24, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 14,950,000 units, completed on June 9, 2020, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “ARYBU,” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “ARYB” and “ARYBW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Registration statements relating to the units and the underlying securities became effective on June 4, 2020.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it intends to focus on the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The Company intends to focus on target businesses with valuations of $300 to $500 million or more and that have the potential to be $1 billion or more market capitalization companies. The Company is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, Chief Executive Officer Adam Stone, Chief Financial Officer Michael Altman and Chief Business Officer Konstantin Poukalov.

Contact:

Michael Altman

Chief Financial Officer of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II

1-646-205-5300

arya2@perceptivelife.com