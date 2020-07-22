Danbury, CT, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or “the Company”) (NYSE:ETH) announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2020 year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. The analyst conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.

To access the conference call, dial 877-705-2976 (or 201-689-8798 for international participants), and enter Meeting Number 13707073. For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company's website for at least 60 days.

