WILMINGTON, N.C., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2020 net income of $3.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter of 2020 was largely impacted by continued risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Live Oak leveraged the power of its people and technology platforms in the second quarter of 2020 to deliver in excess of $1.7 billion of loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. We fully lived out our mission as we provided much needed capital to more than 10,000 small businesses across the U.S.,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak. “We are honored and humbled by the spirit and fortitude of small businesses to persevere during this unprecedented time. We are more dedicated than ever to transforming financial service technology by providing exceptional customer service and next-generation digital experiences to American small business owners.”

Second Quarter 2020 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Dollars Percent 1Q 2020 Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 47,589 $ 40,998 $ 6,591 16 % $ 46,583 Net income (loss) 3,777 4,935 (1,158 ) (23 ) (7,602 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.09 0.12 (0.03 ) (25 ) (0.19 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) (1) 3,777 5,393 (1,616 ) (30 ) (7,602 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) 0.09 0.13 (0.04 ) (31 ) (0.19 ) Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 2,175,055 $ 525,088 $ 1,649,967 314 % $ 500,634 % Fully funded 89.8 % 42.9 % n/a n/a 57.6 % Total loans and leases $ 5,626,650 $ 3,066,103 $ 2,560,547 84 % $ 3,813,541 Total assets 8,209,154 4,271,473 3,937,681 92 5,273,569 Total deposits 5,873,292 3,718,769 2,154,523 58 4,639,401

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At June 30, 2020, the total loan and lease portfolio increased to $5.63 billion, 83.5% above its level a year ago and 47.5% above its level at March 31, 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, loans and leases held for investment increased $1.83 billion, or 65.0%, to $4.65 billion while loans held for sale decreased $19.5 million, or 2.0%, to $976.6 million. Loan and lease originations totaled $2.18 billion during the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.67 billion, or 334.5%, from the first quarter of 2020. The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, of $5.63 billion and $3.81 billion, respectively, consisted of approximately 38.7% and 54.8% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Average loans and leases were $5.13 billion during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.77 billion during the first quarter of 2020.

Loans and leases held for investment, loan and lease originations, and average loans and leases were significantly influenced by the addition of loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). PPP loans comprised $1.74 billion of the total loans and leases originated during the second quarter of 2020 and are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment at June 30, 2020. Additionally, the unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio of 38.7% at June 30, 2020, is significantly influenced by the addition of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $1.23 billion to $5.87 billion at June 30, 2020 from $4.64 billion at March 31, 2020, to support the planned origination of PPP loans and following the defensive strategy to build liquidity during the first quarter of 2020 due to the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2020 increased $1.27 billion, or 29.1%, to $5.63 billion, compared to $4.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 91.1% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 86.3% for the first quarter of 2020.

Borrowings

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company increased long term borrowings by $1.72 billion through the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”). These PPPLF borrowings were used to help fund PPP loans and complement the defensive strategy to build liquidity which commenced in the first quarter of 2020 due to the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security, carries an interest rate of 0.35% and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios. This increase in borrowings at favorable rates was offset by the repayment of $45.0 million of existing debt at the parent company during the quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 rose to $40.9 million compared to $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year was driven by significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolios reflecting the Company's ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources and strengthen its liquidity profile. This increase over the prior year was further enhanced by the aforementioned origination of $1.74 billion in PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the first quarter of 2020 arose from a higher average loan and lease portfolio balance offset with a 99-basis point decline in the net interest margin from 3.55% to 2.56%. The decrease in interest earning asset yields outpaced the reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities with the repricing of the loan portfolio on April 1, 2020, following 150 basis points of cuts to the federal funds rate during the first quarter of 2020. Increased liquidity levels for anticipated PPP lending and the resulting PPPLF also depressed the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $22.4 million compared to $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year was largely driven by a $4.7 million increase in the net gains on sales of loans with the volume of guaranteed loans sold increasing to $155.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $71.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Other noninterest income increased $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year primarily as the result of $2.5 million in revenue resulting from the sale of services from co-developed technology for processing PPP loans. The net loss on the loan servicing asset revaluation totaled $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease from $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, management fee income earned by Canapi Advisors, the Company’s investment advisor subsidiary, increased by $1.1 million to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $91 thousand for the second quarter of 2019. Offsetting the increases in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020, the valuation adjustments related to loans measured at fair value decreased $3.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income increased $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2020, fair value adjustments continued to be negatively impacted by uncertainty and changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The negative valuation adjustment for loans measured at fair value was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, or a decrease of $9.5 million compared to the prior quarter, while the net loss on the loan servicing asset revaluation was $1.6 million over the same period, or a decrease of $3.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The magnitude of COVID-19 related impacts on loan fair value adjustments in the second quarter was dampened by improving market conditions for unguaranteed loans. Additionally, other noninterest income increased $3.0 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the previously discussed $2.5 million in revenue from co-developed technology.

The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $66.8 thousand per million sold in the second quarter of 2020 versus $80.1 thousand per million in the second quarter of 2019 and $63.7 thousand per million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in average loan sale pricing from 2019 was driven by the same factors observed in the prior quarter, including the mix of loans sold by the Company, weakening of market conditions for the purchase of guaranteed loans and less favorable fair value adjustments for exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts. The Company recorded $127 thousand in fair value net gains on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts during the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million in fair value net losses during the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in volatility of exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts was the product of the Company preemptively exiting many such contracts in the first quarter. Excluding fair value gains and losses on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $65.9 thousand and $93.7 thousand per million sold in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $83.5 thousand per million sold in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $48.1 million compared to $39.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and decreased from $49.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $30.8 million compared to $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. The salaries and employee benefits increase over the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 was attributable to the Company’s investment in its workforce to support growth and a variety of initiatives including $7.2 million in expense for a performance bonus pool that was available to all employees other than executive officers. This expense was mitigated by $4.2 million of deferred salary expense for the origination of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020.

Related to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel expense decreased to $364 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Similarly, advertising and marketing expense decreased to $624 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost decreased to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and increased from $121 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and March 31, 2020, were 0.21%, 0.04% and 0.58%, respectively. The decline in net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases was also impacted by the significant addition of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $6.4 million and $8.2 million accounted for under the fair value option at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, increased to $13.1 million, or 0.34% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.6 million, or 0.48%, at March 31, 2020.

The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased $279 thousand to $1.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to March 31, 2020. Foreclosed assets decreased $1.1 million to $5.7 million at June 30, 2020, from $6.7 million at March 31, 2020.

Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $10.0 million compared to $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (“CECL”) standard effective January 1, 2020, and accordingly determined to use forecasted levels of unemployment as a primary economic variable in forecasting future expected losses. Based upon the severity of ongoing developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and leases has continued to significantly increase.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $44.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $35.9 million at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.16% and 1.81% at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. The decline in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost during the second quarter was due to the addition of 100% guaranteed PPP loans.

Income Tax

Income tax expense was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to an income tax expense of $662 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and an income tax benefit of $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2020 over the second quarter of 2019 is primarily due to the absence of expected tax credits during 2020. The increase in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 is due to a net pre-tax loss for the first quarter of 2020 combined with a tax benefit of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on March 27, 2020, which allows the carryback of certain net operating losses to each of the five taxable years preceding the taxable year of such losses.

Conference Call

CFO Commentary

Additional commentary on the quarter by Brett Caines, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is available at http://investor.liveoakbank.com in the supporting materials for the conference call.



Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the potential impacts of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 62,022 $ 58,961 $ 57,017 $ 55,939 $ 49,914 Investment securities, taxable 3,786 3,762 3,911 4,001 4,116 Other interest earning assets 1,009 750 885 1,167 1,108 Total interest income 66,817 63,473 61,813 61,107 55,138 Interest expense Deposits 25,121 23,255 23,801 23,576 21,203 Borrowings 798 57 1 — — Total interest expense 25,919 23,312 23,802 23,576 21,203 Net interest income 40,898 40,161 38,011 37,531 33,935 Provision for loan and lease credit losses 9,958 11,792 4,809 3,960 3,412 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 30,940 28,369 33,202 33,571 30,523 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 6,691 6,422 6,730 6,831 7,063 Loan servicing asset revaluation (1,571 ) (4,692 ) (4,135 ) (5,161 ) (3,245 ) Net gains on sales of loans 10,695 11,112 11,364 7,425 6,015 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (1,089 ) (10,638 ) 1,432 1,102 2,791 Equity method investments income (loss) (2,243 ) (2,478 ) (1,769 ) (2,370 ) (1,736 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 161 (64 ) 54 3,343 32 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 734 (79 ) 528 87 — Lease income 2,635 2,624 2,600 2,361 2,369 Management fee income 1,206 1,644 1,556 95 91 Construction supervision fee income 684 390 240 360 386 Other noninterest income 4,508 1,501 1,525 1,355 884 Total noninterest income 22,411 5,742 20,125 15,428 14,650 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 30,782 28,063 24,072 22,717 21,990 Travel expense 364 1,781 2,246 1,934 1,541 Professional services expense 1,385 1,937 983 2,073 1,621 Advertising and marketing expense 624 1,361 1,630 1,277 1,665 Occupancy expense 1,955 2,421 2,528 2,131 1,848 Data processing expense 2,764 3,157 1,847 3,072 1,947 Equipment expense 4,652 4,635 4,402 4,361 4,239 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 2,492 2,456 2,390 3,535 1,708 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — — — — 602 FDIC insurance 1,721 1,510 2,012 101 699 Other expense 1,361 2,170 2,300 1,536 1,716 Total noninterest expense 48,100 49,491 44,410 42,737 39,576 Income (loss) before taxes 5,251 (15,380 ) 8,917 6,262 5,597 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,474 (7,778 ) 2,085 2,367 662 Net income (loss) $ 3,777 $ (7,602 ) $ 6,832 $ 3,895 $ 4,935 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,506,671 40,334,179 40,291,867 40,240,740 40,196,662 Diluted 41,122,025 41,074,049 41,178,472 41,113,575 40,998,541





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 1,256,958 $ 254,077 $ 124,610 $ 157,359 $ 112,464 Federal funds sold 91,188 158,226 96,787 88,919 68,153 Certificates of deposit with other banks 7,250 7,250 7,250 7,250 7,250 Investment securities available-for-sale 779,794 574,168 540,045 570,795 576,275 Loans held for sale (1) 976,594 996,050 966,447 903,095 857,837 Loans and leases held for investment (2) 4,650,056 2,817,491 2,627,286 2,422,970 2,208,266 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (44,083 ) (35,906 ) (28,234 ) (23,961 ) (20,841 ) Net loans and leases 4,605,973 2,781,585 2,599,052 2,399,009 2,187,425 Premises and equipment, net 269,063 274,177 279,099 280,942 281,126 Foreclosed assets 5,660 6,744 5,612 5,702 6,044 Servicing assets 33,834 33,532 35,365 37,583 41,687 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,886 2,236 2,427 1,890 1,996 Other assets 179,954 185,524 156,134 148,985 131,216 Total assets $ 8,209,154 $ 5,273,569 $ 4,812,828 $ 4,601,529 $ 4,271,473 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 53,938 $ 51,275 $ 51,965 $ 54,205 $ 52,588 Interest-bearing 5,819,354 4,588,126 4,175,015 3,962,894 3,666,181 Total deposits 5,873,292 4,639,401 4,226,980 4,017,099 3,718,769 Borrowings 1,721,029 50,012 14 1,310 1,361 Operating lease liabilities 3,079 2,416 2,619 2,041 2,162 Other liabilities 63,319 47,968 50,829 52,860 30,195 Total liabilities 7,660,719 4,739,797 4,280,442 4,073,310 3,752,487 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 319,542 314,994 309,526 296,925 284,987 Class B common stock (non-voting) 28,753 28,753 30,871 40,401 49,168 Retained earnings 174,837 172,276 180,265 174,641 171,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,303 17,749 11,724 16,252 12,877 Total equity 548,435 533,772 532,386 528,219 518,986 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,209,154 $ 5,273,569 $ 4,812,828 $ 4,601,529 $ 4,271,473

(1) Includes $32.1 million, $19.2 million, $16.2 million, $14.7 million and $26.6 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31,2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(2) Includes $834.6 million, $831.4 million, $824.5 million, $831.3 million and $839.1 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.







Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 120,983 $ 94,880 Investment securities, taxable 7,548 7,433 Other interest earning assets 1,759 2,747 Total interest income 130,290 105,060 Interest expense Deposits 48,376 40,520 Borrowings 855 — Total interest expense 49,231 40,520 Net interest income 81,059 64,540 Provision for loan and lease credit losses 21,750 6,443 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 59,309 58,097 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 13,113 14,473 Loan servicing asset revaluation (6,263 ) (7,285 ) Net gains on sales of loans 21,807 10,213 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (11,727 ) 4,874 Equity method investments income (loss) (4,721 ) (3,750 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 97 135 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 655 5 Lease income 5,259 4,694 Management fee income 2,850 91 Construction supervision fee income 1,074 1,165 Other noninterest income 6,009 3,351 Total noninterest income 28,153 27,966 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 58,845 43,845 Travel expense 2,145 2,741 Professional services expense 3,322 3,803 Advertising and marketing expense 1,985 3,029 Occupancy expense 4,376 3,457 Data processing expense 5,921 4,346 Equipment expense 9,287 7,564 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,948 3,347 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — 602 FDIC insurance 3,231 1,334 Other expense 3,531 3,709 Total noninterest expense 97,591 77,777 (Loss) income before taxes (10,129 ) 8,286 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,304 ) 979 Net (loss) income $ (3,825 ) $ 7,307 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.18 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,420,425 40,178,491 Diluted 41,098,037 40,960,283





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Income Statement Data Net income (loss) $ 3,777 $ (7,602 ) $ 6,832 $ 3,895 $ 4,935 Per Common Share Net income (loss), basic $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Net income (loss), diluted 0.09 (0.19 ) 0.17 0.09 0.12 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 13.53 13.22 13.20 13.12 12.90 Tangible book value (1) 13.43 13.22 13.20 13.12 12.90 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.22 % (0.61 )% 0.58 % 0.35 % 0.48 % Return on average equity (annualized) 2.68 (5.64 ) 5.06 2.94 3.85 Net interest margin 2.56 3.55 3.57 3.75 3.71 Efficiency ratio (1) 76.87 107.63 77.09 80.83 81.46 Noninterest income to total revenue 34.64 12.66 34.02 29.02 30.15 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 2,175,055 $ 500,634 $ 523,688 $ 562,259 $ 525,088 Guaranteed loans sold 154,980 162,297 105,002 100,498 71,934 Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans 66.76 63.71 106.16 80.51 80.12 Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2) 65.94 83.48 94.86 94.98 93.74 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced: Guaranteed 2,840,429 2,761,015 2,746,480 2,802,073 2,870,108 Unguaranteed 231,602 223,587 224,127 211,095 183,991 Total 3,072,031 2,984,602 2,970,607 3,013,168 3,054,099 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (4) 1.16 % 1.81 % 1.57 % 1.51 % 1.52 % Net charge-offs (4) $ 1,781 $ 2,799 $ 536 $ 840 $ 121 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (3) (4) 0.21 % 0.58 % 0.13 % 0.23 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans and leases (4) $ 40,275 $ 34,088 $ 21,937 $ 22,300 $ 18,835 Foreclosed assets 5,660 6,744 5,612 5,702 6,044 Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) (4) 13,122 9,623 7,224 7,842 6,533 Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure) 1,199 1,478 1,120 1,142 1,228 Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures (4) $ 14,321 $ 11,101 $ 8,344 $ 8,984 $ 7,761 Nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets (4) 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.23 % Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option $ 46,221 $ 60,558 $ 49,739 $ 54,024 $ 42,011 Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option (unguaranteed exposure) 6,352 8,193 6,700 8,214 7,726 Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.85 % 13.81 % 14.90 % 15.28 % 16.08 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.00 14.83 15.74 16.03 16.78 Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.85 13.81 14.90 15.28 16.08 Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 7.96 9.94 10.65 11.12 11.77

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts.

(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(4) Excludes loans measured at fair value.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Federal funds sold and interest earning balances in other banks $ 711,916 $ 1,009 0.57 % $ 229,886 $ 750 1.31 % Investment securities 556,014 3,786 2.73 536,206 3,762 2.81 Loans held for sale 921,956 13,115 5.71 1,016,572 15,865 6.26 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 4,208,109 48,907 4.66 2,750,351 43,096 6.28 Total interest earning assets 6,397,995 66,817 4.19 4,533,015 63,473 5.62 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (35,875 ) (27,003 ) Non-interest earning assets 603,610 507,328 Total assets $ 6,965,730 $ 5,013,340 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing checking $ 462,977 $ 646 0.56 % $ — $ — — % Savings 1,398,378 4,814 1.38 1,123,882 4,844 1.73 Money market accounts 82,908 89 0.43 77,622 100 0.52 Certificates of deposit 3,689,041 19,572 2.13 3,162,660 18,311 2.32 Total interest bearing deposits 5,633,304 25,121 1.79 4,364,164 23,255 2.14 Borrowings 676,849 798 0.47 7,156 57 3.19 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,310,153 25,919 1.65 4,371,320 23,312 2.14 Non-interest bearing deposits 41,218 48,925 Non-interest bearing liabilities 50,554 53,494 Shareholders' equity 563,805 539,601 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,965,730 $ 5,013,340 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 40,898 2.54 % $ 40,161 3.48 % Net interest margin 2.56 3.55 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 101.39 % 103.70 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Total shareholders’ equity $ 548,435 $ 533,772 $ 532,386 $ 528,219 $ 518,986 Less: Goodwill 1,797 — — — — Other intangible assets 2,294 — — — — Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 544,344 $ 533,772 $ 532,386 $ 528,219 $ 518,986 Shares outstanding (c) 40,525,632 40,380,201 40,316,974 40,272,908 40,220,916 Total assets $ 8,209,154 $ 5,273,569 $ 4,812,828 $ 4,601,529 $ 4,271,473 Less: Goodwill 1,797 — — — — Other intangible assets 2,294 — — — — Tangible assets (b) $ 8,205,063 $ 5,273,569 $ 4,812,828 $ 4,601,529 $ 4,271,473 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 6.63 % 10.12 % 11.06 % 11.48 % 12.15 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 13.43 $ 13.22 $ 13.20 $ 13.12 $ 12.90 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 48,100 $ 49,491 $ 44,410 $ 42,737 $ 39,576 Net interest income 40,898 40,161 38,011 37,531 33,935 Noninterest income 22,411 5,742 20,125 15,428 14,650 Less: gain on sale of securities 734 (79 ) 528 87 — Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 62,575 $ 45,982 $ 57,608 $ 52,872 $ 48,585 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 76.87 % 107.63 % 77.09 % 80.83 % 81.46 %





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 2Q 2019 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for non-routine income and expenses: Net income (loss) $ 3,777 $ (7,602 ) $ 4,935 $ (3,825 ) $ 7,307 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — — (357 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — — 602 — 602 Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items * — — (144 ) — (58 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,777 $ (7,602 ) $ 5,393 $ (3,825 ) $ 7,494 * Estimated at 24.0% Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.18 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,506,671 40,334,179 40,196,662 40,420,425 40,178,491 Diluted 41,122,025 41,074,049 40,998,541 41,098,037 40,960,283 Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to adjusted for non-routine income and expenses: Noninterest income, as reported $ 22,411 $ 5,742 $ 14,650 $ 28,153 $ 27,966 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — — (357 ) Noninterest income, as adjusted $ 22,411 $ 5,742 $ 14,650 $ 28,153 $ 27,609 Noninterest expense, as reported $ 48,100 $ 49,491 $ 39,576 $ 97,591 $ 77,777 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — — (602 ) — (602 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 48,100 $ 49,491 $ 38,974 $ 97,591 $ 77,175 Income (loss) before taxes, as reported $ 5,251 $ (15,380 ) $ 5,597 $ (10,129 ) $ 8,286 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — — (357 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — — 602 — 602 Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 5,251 $ (15,380 ) $ 6,199 $ (10,129 ) $ 8,531 Income tax expense (benefit), as reported $ 1,474 $ (7,778 ) $ 662 $ (6,304 ) $ 979 Income tax effects and adjustments for non-recurring income and expenses — — 144 — 58 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 1,474 $ (7,778 ) $ 806 $ (6,304 ) $ 1,037

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures previously shown. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.



