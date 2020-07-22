New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market in EMEA 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028431/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current EMEA market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing extraction of low-grade crude and regulations in European countries. In addition, increasing investments in oil storage tanks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA analysis includes type segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solutions

• Services



By Application

• Downstream

• Midstream

• Upstream



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• Middle East

• Africa



This study identifies the increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service as one of the prime reasons driving the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA growth during the next few years. Also, increasing need for non-dedicated tanks to store different petroleum products, specifically in Africa and increasing penetration of tank cleaning robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.

