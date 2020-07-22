Washington, DC, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 450 proton therapy experts from across the globe are registered to attend the National Proton Conference virtually on Friday July 24th. “We have twice as many attendees as our conference last year in Miami. The virtual event offers flexibility and an opportunity to learn in the comfort and safety of your home or office. Without the expense of lodging and travel, it is a cost-effective event for health institutions that are facing economic and administrative burdens from this pandemic” explains Jennifer Maggiore, Executive Director of the National Association for Proton Therapy. The event will offer a variety of presentations with updates on the latest research supporting the benefits of proton beam therapy with physician leaders from Penn Medicine, Johns Hopkins Proton Center, Mayo Clinic, Mass General, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and other leading cancer institutions. Other topics will focus on managing cancer care during the pandemic, construction and design of a proton center, and important health policy updates. Maggiore adds “During this pandemic, we have witnessed the decline in access to cancer care and major barriers for patients seeking preventative and curative treatment for cancer. It is more important than ever to strengthen our collaboration through shared knowledge to advocate and promote cancer care, research, and access to the most advanced and innovative technologies available for cancer patients. Unfortunately, many cancer patients who need proton therapy do not have access to this technology in their region. With concerns of COVID-19 transmissions, traveling to a proton center may not be attainable for many cancer patients. NAPT will support increased awareness and access to this technology by providing education that brings leaders in proton therapy together.”

Mevion, a leader in single room proton systems is the presenting sponsor with a featured presentation “Application of MLC Based IMPT in Complex Clinical Cases”.

The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) is an independent nonprofit organization founded in 1990 to educate and increase awareness about the clinical benefits of proton therapy. Its members include 36 of the nation’s leading cancer centers some of whom are NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers and NCCN members. The mission of NAPT is to work collaboratively to raise public awareness of the clinical benefits of proton therapy, ensure patients’ choice and access to affordable proton therapy, and encourage cooperative research and innovation to advance the appropriate and cost-effective utilization of proton therapy.

