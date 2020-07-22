New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Educational Toys Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006326/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on educational toys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for smart toys, increased emphasis on STEM toys and increasing number of investments in the market. In addition, increasing demand for smart toys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The educational toys market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The educational toys market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Academic toys

• Cognitive toys

• Motor skills toys

• Other toys



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in green toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing and increased emphasis on STREAM toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our educational toys market covers the following areas:

• Educational toys market sizing

• Educational toys market forecast

• Educational toys market industry analysis"





