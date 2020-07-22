New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Automation Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941143/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on building automation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent government regulation to lower energy consumption and an increasing number of commercial and residential building coupled with demand for real-time data analytics. In addition, the need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The building automation software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The building automation software market is segmented as below:

By Product

• BMS software

• Standalone building automation software



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing integration of IoT with building automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the building automation software market growth during the next few years. Also, centralized remote control through mobile devices and the emergence of customized building automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our building automation software market covers the following areas:

• Building automation software market sizing

• Building automation software market forecast

• Building automation software market industry analysis





