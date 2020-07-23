WELLINGTON, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (an Akronite with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) advises investors that it has commenced an investigation into Akron, Ohio’s FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) after Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning. Householder and the other Defendants are charged with racketeering in a public corruption case involving a $150 million bailout of two troubled nuclear-power plants owned by former FirstEnergy subsidiary Energy Harbor Corporation (OTC: ENGH ).



The Firm is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FirstEnergy Corp. and Energy Harbor Corp. Investors who purchased FirstEnergy and/or Energy Harbor securities should immediately contact BARJO attorneys. Attorney, Neil Rothstein, raised in Akron, has represented large individual investors and institutional investors in major securities class actions.

On July 21, 2020, Bloomberg News reported that Federal officials planned to announce charges related to a $60 million bribery case linked to Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and the bailout of two Energy Harbor nuclear power plants. Reportedly, the investigation is related to Ohio’s passage of a law last year that bailed out the two nuclear power plants.

FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor shares then plunged significantly during market trading. On July 21, 2020, First Energy shares fell by about $7.01 per share, approximately 17%, to close at $34.25 per share and Energy Harbor shares fell by about $7.35 per share, approximately 21%, to close at $28 per share. Today, FirstEnergy traded as low as $22.88 per share (a drop of approximately 45% from the previous day’s high) while Energy Harbor traded as low as $20.00 per share (a drop of about 38% from the previous day’s high).

