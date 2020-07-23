MAINZ, Germany, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten offering and terms of its previously announced rights offering.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Berenberg are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the Underwritten Offering and as joint dealer-managers and subscription agents for the Rights Offering. UBS Investment Bank is acting as joint book-running manager and Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager for the Underwritten Offering. COMMERZBANK, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory and Bryan, Garnier & Co. are acting as co-managers for the Underwritten Offering.
A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the securities offered in the Underwritten Offering has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on July 22, 2020. A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the securities offered in the Rights Offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities offered in the Rights Offering may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.
The Underwritten Offering and the Rights Offering will each be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectuses, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at +1 (866) 803-9204, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Investment Banking, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 53rd Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by telephone at +1 (646) 949-9000, or by e-mail at prospectusrequests@berenberg-us.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended including, but not limited to, statements concerning the size and timing of the offerings. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in BioNTech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and those described in BioNTech’s prospectuses filed with the SEC on July 21, 2020 and in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on BioNTech’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.
For more information, please contact:
Media Relations:
Jasmina Alatovic, Senior Manager Global External Communications
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 or +49 (0)151 1978 1385
E-mail: Media@biontech.de
Investor Relations:
Sylke Maas, Ph.D., VP Investor Relations & Business Strategy
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1074
E-mail: Investors@biontech.de
BioNTech SE
Mainz, GERMANY
190705_Biontech_Logo_RGB_Dark Green (Preferred)_0.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: