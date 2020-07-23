New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Shaver Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611105/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on electric shaver market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising interest among men in grooming, large customer base in developing countries such as India and China, and increased benefits provided by electric shavers. In addition, rising interest among men in grooming is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric shaver market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes



The electric shaver market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Retail outlets

• Online retail



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising trend of body hair removal as one of the prime reasons driving the electric shaver market growth during the next few years. Also, growing trend of sporting beard and increase in online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our electric shaver market covers the following areas:

• Electric shaver market sizing

• Electric shaver market forecast

• Electric shaver market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611105/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001