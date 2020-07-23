New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456999/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on cosmeceuticals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing premium BPC products industry and demand for health and wellness and anti-aging products.

The cosmeceuticals market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscapes



The cosmeceuticals market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skincare cosmeceuticals

• Haircare cosmeceuticals

• Oral care cosmeceuticals

• Make-up cosmeceuticals

• Other cosmeceuticals



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the innovative ingredients and technologies that can benefit the health and appearance of skin as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmeceuticals market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cosmeceuticals market covers the following areas:

• Cosmeceuticals market sizing

• Cosmeceuticals market forecast

• Cosmeceuticals market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001