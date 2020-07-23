Dassault Systèmes Delivers New Collaborative Data Science Experiences on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Dassault Systèmes acquired France-based Proxem, specialist in AI-powered semantic processing software and services that transform text data into actionable content and insights

Enhanced collaborative data science enables industry to leverage data patrimony

Combination of AI with modeling and simulation drives new learning methods and the capitalization of knowledge

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France – July 23, 2020 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced the enhancement of collaborative data science capabilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Dassault Systèmes’ customers can capitalize on their data patrimony by engaging in new virtual twin experiences in which important knowledge found in unstructured text data is transformed into actionable content and insights. This follows the acquisition of the privately-held company Proxem, a France-based specialist in artificial intelligence-powered semantic processing software and services, and provider of customer experience analysis solutions.

The combination of AI with modelling and simulation applications will enable 3DEXPERIENCE platform users in any industry to elevate and represent their data. They can automate the interpretation of knowledge found in requirements, regulations, customer and quality feedback, contracts, as well as in scientific publications, research reports or clinical trial results, and transform it into a complete virtual twin experience. This triggers unprecedented collaboration opportunities fostering innovation, while facilitating planning and execution across the extended enterprise. It will also lead to the development of new offerings from Dassault Systèmes such as requirements intelligence, drug development and contract intelligence.

“To be scalable and replicable, AI requires a strong and stable representation model,” said Florence Hu-Aubigny, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Dassault Systèmes. “Proxem’s strong AI-driven semantic data interpretation and automation capabilities offer new opportunities for 3DEXPERIENCE platform customers. They accelerate a close connection with consumers, patients, and citizens, capturing insights on experiences and expectations, and empowering business innovators with contextual, accumulated knowledge and know-how. Virtual twin experiences on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform now take AI to the next level, revealing information intelligence and creating strong levers in new areas. Companies can elevate product design and quality to become more competitive.”

Dassault Systèmes has integrated Proxem’s main software, Proxem Studio, into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to complement NETVIBES EXALEAD information intelligence applications. This accelerates the portfolio of available AI models, while transforming all public and accessible content into a reusable industry knowledge graph. Proxem Studio delivers a combination of rule-based natural language understanding, natural language processing, and machine learning technologies used by companies like Air Liquide to better understand supply networks, customer expectations, market trends and other aspects of their business.

“Eighty percent of overall information is unstructured, non-actionable, and locked in text. With Dassault Systèmes, we will build the multifaceted industry knowledge graph,” said François-Régis Chaumartin, founder, Proxem.

