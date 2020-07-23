Oslo, 23 July 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") on 23 July 2020 regarding a private placement of shares in the Company raising approximately NOK 50 million at a subscription price of NOK 0.15 per share (the "Private Placement") and a possible subsequent offering, raising up to NOK 10 million, at the same subscription price as in the private placement (the "Subsequent Offering"), subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on or about 17 August 2020.

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 23 July 2020;

Last day inclusive rights to subscription rights: 23 July 2020;

First day excluding rights to subscription rights: 24 July 2020;

Record Date: 27 July 2020;

Date of approval: Expected to be on or about 17 August 2020 by resolution of an Extraordinary General Meeting (to be called);

Maximum number of new shares: 66,666,666;

Subscription price: NOK 0.15;

Other information: The subscription terms are identical with the terms of the proposed Private Placement.

The Subsequent Offering will be carried out as set out in an offering prospectus (which must be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority) to be published prior to commencement of the subscription period.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.