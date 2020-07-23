CNOVA N.V.
2020 Second Quarter Activity & First Half Financial Results
AMSTERDAM, July 23, 2020, 07:45 CEST Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter activity and first half unaudited financial results for 2020.
Emmanuel Grenier, Cnova CEO, commented:
“Throughout the quarter, we experienced a very strong GMV growth while accelerating the transformation of our business model. This led to a quicker improvement in profitability.
Our underlying growth driver was first and foremost a very dynamic traffic with a record-high 25 million Unique Monthly visitors in May alone, driving 1 million new clients to our website throughout the quarter.
The marketplace really took off with almost 40% growth to reach a record-high 46% GMV share, boosted by the Fulfillment by Cdiscount service performance while our direct sales model has shifted towards higher margin categories such as garden, DIY, sport and daily shop. In addition, free home delivery was extended, now available for all orders of €25 or more, while our customer delivery times significantly improved.
More traffic and more clients resulted in increased monetization. We developed this semester Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS), a self-care advertising platform available for both our sellers and suppliers, already showing promising results.
We are confident that our evolving business model combined with the development of our monetization initiatives will further support our profitable growth strategy.”
|Cnova N.V.
|Second Quarter(1)
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Reported
|Organic(2)
|GMV(3) (€ millions)
|1,046.7
|847.2
|+23.5%
|+24.8%
|Marketplace share
|46.3%
|40.1%
|+6.2 pts
|Mobile share
|49.6%
|49.0%
|+0.7 pts
|CDAV share(4)
|40.8%
|44.7%
|-3.8 pts
|Net sales (€ millions)
|556.0
|468.8
|+18.6%
|+16.9%
|Traffic (visits in millions)
|315.3
|235.3
|+34.0%
|Mobile share
|71.1%
|71.5%
|- 0.4 pts
|Active customers(5) (millions)
|9.6
|9.2
|+5.2%
|Orders(6) (millions)
|7.6
|5.9
|+28.3%
|CDAV share
|41.1%
|44.1%
|-2.9 pts
|Number of items sold (millions)
|13.4
|11.1
|+20.8%
2nd quarter and 1st semester 2020 Highlights
|GMV
|2Q20
|1H20
|Organic Growth
|+24.8%
|+12.0%
Organic GMV (gross merchandise volume) posted a strong +24.8% increase in the 2nd quarter 2020 versus the same period in 2019, driven by the marketplace (+13.5 pts contribution to organic growth) and direct sales (+6.9 pts contribution).
|Marketplace
|2Q20
|1H20
|Marketplace total GMV share
|+6.2 pts
|+4.7 pts
|FFM marketplace GMV share
|+1.5 pts
|+3.7 pts
The marketplace was the driving force of GMV with a +39% growth in the 2nd quarter 2020. Marketplace GMV share reached 46.3% in the 2nd quarter 2020, a +6.2 points increase. GMV fulfilled by Cdiscount again experienced a very high growth of +41% and reached 28.1% of the marketplace GMV.
|Net sales
|2Q20
|1H20
|Organic growth
|+16.9%
|+6.2%
Net sales amounted to €556 million in the 2nd quarter 2020, a +16.9% organic growth compared to the same period in 2019. The main drivers were the strong increase in marketplace commissions and the dynamism of direct sales.
|Traffic
|2Q20
|1H20
|Mobile growth
|+33.3%
|+17.4%
|Mobile GMV share
|+0.7 pt
|+3.3 pts
Traffic at Cdiscount totaled 315 million visits in the 2nd quarter 2020, achieving a +34% growth compared to the same quarter last year. It was boosted by an improved SEO performance leading to a significant +47% growth of direct traffic. Regarding Unique Monthly Visitors (UMV), Cdiscount consolidated its #2 position and narrowed the gap with the leader by reaching close to 25 million UMV in May, a +25% growth compared to last year. Mobile GMV share kept growing to reach a 49.6% share (+0.7 points).
|Client growth
|2Q20
|1H20
|Total
|+24.9%
|+10.6%
|New
|+41.3%
|+17.8%
Client growth was very dynamic this quarter with +25% increase of total clients, boosted by 1 million new client recruitments, a +41% vs last year.
|CDAV
|2Q20
|Subscriber base growth4
|+10.3%
Cdiscount’s loyalty program, Cdiscount à Volonté (“CDAV”), now encompasses 2.2 million members benefiting from 1.3 million SKUs available for express delivery, +19% compared to last year.
1st semester financial performance
| Cnova N.V.
(€ millions)
|First semester
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Reported
|Organic
|GMV
|1,946.4
|1,753.6
|+11.0%
|+12.0%
|Net sales
|1,049.1
|995.8
|+5.4%
|+6.2%
|Gross profit
|212.7
|174.5
|+21.9%
|Gross margin
|20.3%
|17.5%
|+2.8 pts
|SG&A
|(203.2)
|(188.3)
|+7.9%
|Operating EBIT
|9.5
|(13.9)
|+23.4
|EBITDA
|48.4
|18.1
|+30.3
Gross profit was €213 million in the 1st semester 2020, with an associated gross margin of 20.3%, a significant +2.8 points improvement compared to 2019. It benefited from the outstanding marketplace GMV share increase, an evolution of the product mix towards more recurring and high margins products along with the development of B2C and B2B monetization revenues.
SG&A costs amounted to €(203) million in the 1st semester 2020 and accounted for 19.4% of net sales, increasing by +0.5 points. Fulfillment costs, at 8.4% of net sales (+0.2 pt), increased with the full year impact of the July 2019 opening of a new 60,000 sqm warehouse in Andrézieux to handle the high heavy product growth. Marketing costs decreased to 3.7% of net sales (-0.2 pt) thanks to the optimized SEO performance that led to increased free traffic combined with limited offline media campaigns during the Covid-19 lockdown. Technology & Content costs progressed at 4.9% of net sales (+0.4 pt) driven by B2C and B2B monetization activities investments. General & Administrative expenses remained quite stable at 2.4% of net sales (+0.1 pt).
As a result, EBITDA experienced a significant +€30.3 million improvement in the 1st semester 2020 to reach €48.4m. EBITDA benefited from a solid marketplace and direct sales growth, a strong improvement of the core business profitability and increased monetization revenues.
Operating EBIT increased by €23.4m compared to 2019, with depreciation and amortization increasing by €7.0m due to B2C and B2B monetization activities investments.
Net financial expense, mainly related to installment payment solutions offered to customers, remained quite stable at €(25.2) million.
Net loss from continuing operations improved by +€18m y-o-y to finish at €(23.8) million with an adjusted EPS of €(0.07) benefiting from the profitability improvements.
Free cash flow before financial expenses amounted to €36 million in the last twelve months, relying on strong fundamentals:
Other cash operating expenses and taxes totaled €(19)m, including €(4)m of Covid-19 impacts
Repayment & interests on lease liabilities (IFRS16 impact) amounted to €(32)m.
Capital expenditures were up to €(78)m but decreased as a percentage of GMV, supporting the implementation costs related to the strategic shift towards the platform model and monetization initiatives.
Taking into consideration net financial expenses and others (including discontinued operations), change in net financial debt amounted to €(18)m during the same period.
Key Business Achievements
Development of the marketplace and its related services
Expansion of the product offering
Cdiscount à Volonté loyalty program enhancement
Improved delivery times and quality
B2C services showed solid performance despite Covid-19 negative impact
International expansion plan well on track
Launch of a new Cdiscount Pro website
·A new website dedicated to professional customers was launched this quarter, already showing promising results. New dedicated services are now offered such as a Pro Ad agency, Energy as well as a CDAV Pro loyalty program.
Monetization initiatives well advanced
Corporate Social Responsibility: supporting people and the French economy during Covid-19
Outlook
Confirmed by the sound first semester performance, profitable growth at the heart of Cnova’s strategy will be further developed around three main pillars:
***
Cnova publishes today on its website, Thursday July, 23th, its 2020 semi-annual report.
***
About Cnova N.V.
Cnova N.V., one of France’s leading e-Commerce companies in France, serves 9.6 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.
This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.
***
| Cnova Investor Relations Contact:
investor@cnovagroup.com
| Media contact:
directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com
Tel: +33 5 56 30 07 14
Appendices
Cnova N.V. Consolidated Financial Statements(1)
|Consolidated Income Statement
|Adjusted for IFRS 16
|Change
|Excl. IFRS 16 impact
|€ in millions
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|1049.1
|995.8
|+5.4%
|1049.1
|995.8
|Cost of sales
|(836.4)
|(821.4)
|+1.8%
|(836.4)
|(821.4)
|Gross profit
|212.7
|174.5
|+21.9%
|212.7
|174.5
|% of net sales (Gross margin)
|20.3%
|17.5%
|20.3%
|17.5%
|SG&A(2)
|(203.2)
|(188.3)
|+7.9%
|(205.2)
|(189.3)
|% of net sales
|-19.4%
|-18.9%
|-19.6%
|-19.0%
|Fulfillment
|(87.7)
|(81.6)
|+7.5%
|(89.6)
|(82.3)
|Marketing
|(38.7)
|(39.0)
|-0.7%
|(38.7)
|(39.0)
|Technology and content
|(51.9)
|(45.2)
|+14.8%
|(52.0)
|(45.3)
|General and administrative
|(24.8)
|(22.5)
|+10.5%
|(24.8)
|(22.6)
|Operating EBIT(3)
|9.5
|(13.9)
|+23.4
|7.6
|(14.8)
|% of net sales
|0.9%
|-1.4%
|0.7%
|-1.5%
|Other expenses
|(10.0)
|(4.4)
|+5.6
|(10.1)
|(4.4)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(0.5)
|(18.3)
|+17.8
|(2.5)
|(19.2)
|Net financial income/(expense)
|(25.2)
|(24.0)
|+4.9%
|(21.2)
|(21.3)
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|(25.7)
|(42.3)
|+16.6
|(23.8)
|(40.5)
|Income tax gain/(expense)
|1.9
|0.1
|+1.8
|1.5
|0.1
|Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(23.8)
|(42.2)
|+18.4
|(22.3)
|(40.4)
|Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|0.1
|(0.3)
|+0.4
|0.1
|(0.3)
|Net profit/(loss) for the period
|(23.7)
|(42.5)
|+18.8
|(22.2)
|(40.7)
|% of net sales
|-2.3%
|-4.3%
|-2.1%
|-4.1%
|Attributable to Cnova equity holders (incl. discontinued)
|(25.2)
|(42.9)
|+17.7
|(23.9)
|(41.4)
|Attributable to non-controlling interests (incl. discontinued)
|1.5
|0.4
|+1.1
|1.7
|0.7
|Adjusted EPS (€)(4)
|(0.07)
|(0.11)
|+17.8
|(0.07)
|(0.11)
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|Adjusted for IFRS 16
|Excluding IFRS 16 impact
|€ in millions
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|8.8
|93.6
|8.8
|93.6
|Trade receivables, net
|137.8
|106.6
|137.8
|106.6
|Inventories, net
|321.9
|349.0
|321.9
|349.0
|Current income tax assets
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|Other current assets, net
|155.7
|140.5
|155.7
|140.5
|Total current assets
|627.7
|693.1
|627.7
|693.1
|Other non-current assets, net
|11.4
|12.7
|11.4
|12.7
|Deferred tax assets
|46.4
|41.2
|42.6
|41.2
|Right of use, net
|156.9
|162.4
|Property and equipment, net
|34.0
|36.0
|34.0
|36.0
|Intangible assets, net
|192.7
|158.9
|192.7
|158.9
|Goodwill
|123.0
|123.0
|124.2
|124.2
|Total non-current assets
|564.3
|534.2
|404.9
|373.1
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,192.0
|1,227.4
|1,032.6
|1,066.2
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Current provisions
|3.6
|8.8
|3.6
|8.8
|Trade payables
|478.6
|507.8
|478.6
|507.8
|Current financial debt
|395.6
|453.1
|395.6
|453.1
|Current lease liability
|31.7
|27.4
|Current tax liabilities
|90.8
|63.1
|90.8
|63.1
|Other current liabilities
|224.3
|152.1
|224.9
|152.7
|Total current liabilities
|1,224.6
|1,212.3
|1,193.4
|1,185.6
|Non-current provisions
|16.7
|13.1
|16.7
|13.1
|Non-current financial debt
|0.7
|2.4
|0.7
|2.4
|Non-current lease liability
|149.7
|155.4
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2.5
|1.7
|2.5
|1.7
|Other non-current liabilities
|1.7
|2.0
|11.5
|12.2
|Total non-current liabilities
|171.3
|174.6
|31.5
|29.4
|Share capital
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|17.2
|Reserves, retained earnings and additional paid-in capital
|(290.4)
|(244.0)
|(280.4)
|(234.7)
|Equity attributable to equity holders of Cnova
|(273.1)
|(226.7)
|(263.2)
|(217.4)
|Non-controlling interests
|69.2
|67.1
|70.9
|68.7
|Total equity
|(203.9)
|(159.6)
|(192.3)
|(148.7)
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1,192.0
|1,227.3
|1,032.6
|1,066.2
è Adjusted for IFRS 16 impact
|Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|Last Twelve Months
|Last Six Months
|at June 30 (€ in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(49.0)
|(26.2)
|(25.3)
|(42.5)
|Net profit/(loss), attributable to non-controlling interests
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|0.4
|Net profit (loss) for the period excl. discontinued operations
|(47.0)
|(25.7)
|(23.8)
|(42.2)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|74.6
|61.3
|39.2
|32.6
|(Income) expenses on share-based payment plans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|(Gains) losses on disposal of non-current assets and impairment of assets
|8.0
|(0.5)
|1.3
|0.1
|Other non-cash items
|0.2
|(0.3)
|(0.0)
|(0.3)
|Financial expense, net
|57.7
|54.8
|25.2
|24.1
|Current and deferred tax (gains) expenses
|1.3
|(37.0)
|(1.9)
|(0.1)
|Income tax paid
|(2.8)
|(3.2)
|(1.3)
|(1.8)
|Change in operating working capital
|53.2
|22.7
|(113.9)
|(96.5)
|Inventories of products
|27.1
|22.3
|6.7
|7.1
|Accounts payable
|(27.9)
|7.5
|(181.4)
|(158.5)
|Accounts receivable
|(33.8)
|(33.0)
|34.7
|80.9
|Working capital non-goods
|87.8
|25.9
|26.1
|(26.0)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing operating activities
|145.1
|72.2
|(75.3)
|(84.1)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued operating activities
|(2.1)
|(0.3)
|(1.9)
|(1.0)
|Purchase of property, equipment & intangible assets
|(87.8)
|(84.2)
|(43.1)
|(38.0)
|Purchase of non-current financial assets
|(1.4)
|(2.6)
|(0.1)
|(2.4)
|Proceeds from disposal of prop., equip., intangible assets
|10.3
|3.9
|5.6
|3.7
|Movement of perimeter, net of cash acquired
|(0.9)
|(1.8)
|0.0
|0.0
|Investments in associates
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Changes in loans granted (including to related parties )
|(13.3)
|(0.1)
|(5.1)
|0.0
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing investing activities
|(93.2)
|(84.9)
|(42.7)
|(36.7)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued investing activities
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Transaction with owners of non-controlling interests
|0.0
|(2.4)
|0.0
|(2.4)
|Changes in loans received
|(95.4)
|117.0
|62.9
|203.4
|Additions to financial debt
|0.0
|2.3
|0.0
|3.3
|Repayments of financial debt
|(3.8)
|0.3
|(6.8)
|(7.4)
|Repayments of lease liability
|(23.3)
|(16.6)
|(11.9)
|(8.6)
|Interest paid on lease liability
|(8.3)
|(5.1)
|(4.0)
|(2.7)
|Interest paid, net
|(49.6)
|(49.3)
|(22.3)
|(21.9)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing financing activities
|(180.4)
|46.1
|18.1
|163.7
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued financing activities
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Effect of changes in foreign currency translation adjustments from discontinued operations
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
|(128.4)
|33.4
|(100.0)
|42.9
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
|(2.1)
|(0.3)
|(1.9)
|(1.0)
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period begin
|69.2
|36.1
|40.6
|27.3
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period end
|(61.3)
|69.2
|(61.3)
|69.2
è Excluding IFRS 16 impact
|Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|Last Twelve Months
|Last Six Months
|at June 30 (€ in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(48.2)
|(23.2)
|(23.9)
|(41.1)
|Net profit/(loss), attributable to non-controlling interests
|2.0
|0.8
|1.7
|0.7
|Net profit (loss) for the period excl. discontinued operations
|(46.2)
|(22.4)
|(22.2)
|(40.4)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|47.1
|37.9
|25.2
|20.5
|(Income) expenses on share-based payment plans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|(Gains) losses on disposal of non-current assets and impairment of assets
|8.0
|(0.5)
|1.3
|0.1
|Other non-cash items
|0.2
|(0.3)
|(0.0)
|(0.3)
|Financial expense, net
|49.4
|49.7
|21.2
|21.4
|Current and deferred tax (gains) expenses
|2.9
|(37.0)
|(1.5)
|(0.1)
|Income tax paid
|(2.8)
|(3.2)
|(1.3)
|(1.8)
|Change in operating working capital
|54.9
|26.2
|(113.9)
|(94.7)
|Inventories of products
|27.1
|22.3
|6.7
|7.1
|Accounts payable
|(27.9)
|7.5
|(181.4)
|(158.5)
|Accounts receivable
|(33.8)
|(33.0)
|34.7
|80.9
|Working capital non-goods
|89.6
|29.5
|26.1
|(24.2)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing operating activities
|113.4
|50.4
|(91.2)
|(95.3)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued operating activities
|(2.1)
|(0.3)
|(1.9)
|(1.0)
|Purchase of property, equipment & intangible assets
|(87.8)
|(84.2)
|(43.1)
|(38.0)
|Purchase of non-current financial assets
|(1.4)
|(2.6)
|(0.1)
|(2.4)
|Proceeds from disposal of prop., equip., intangible assets
|10.3
|3.9
|5.6
|3.7
|Movement of perimeter, net of cash acquired
|(0.9)
|(1.8)
|0.0
|0.0
|Investments in associates
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Changes in loans granted (including to related parties )
|(13.3)
|(0.1)
|(5.1)
|0.0
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing investing activities
|(93.2)
|(84.9)
|(42.7)
|(36.7)
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued investing activities
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Transaction with owners of non-controlling interests
|0.0
|(2.4)
|0.0
|(2.4)
|Changes in loans received
|(95.4)
|117.0
|62.9
|203.4
|Additions to financial debt
|0.0
|2.3
|0.0
|3.3
|Repayments of financial debt
|(3.8)
|0.3
|(6.8)
|(7.4)
|Repayments of lease liability
|Interest paid on lease liability
|Interest paid, net
|(49.6)
|(49.3)
|(22.3)
|(21.9)
|Net cash from/(used in) continuing financing activities
|(148.8)
|67.9
|33.9
|174.9
|Net cash from/(used in) discontinued financing activities
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Effect of changes in foreign currency translation adjustments from discontinued operations
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations
|(128.5)
|33.4
|(100.0)
|42.9
|Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
|(2.1)
|(0.3)
|(1.9)
|(1.0)
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period begin
|69.2
|36.1
|40.6
|27.3
|Cash and cash equivalents, net, at period end
|(61.3)
|69.2
|(61.3)
|69.2
Upcoming Event
|Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 16:00 CEST / 10:00 EDT
| Cnova First Half 2020 Financial Results
Conference Call & Webcast
|Conference Call and Webcast connection details
|Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:
|France
|+33 172727403 PIN: 76024282#
|UK
|+442071943759 PIN: 76024282#
|USA
|+1 6467224916 PIN: 76024282#
|Webcast:
|https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=37427BD9-C9B6-4981-B3BC-7409DCAE98BC
|An archive of the conference call will be available for 3 months at cnova.com.
1 Organic growth: figures include showroom sales and services but exclude technical goods and home category sales made in Casino Group’s hypermarkets and supermarkets, as well as hygienic masks sold to Groupe Casino (total exclusion impact of +1.3 pts on GMV growth).
2 GMV product growth from the end of lockdown to 24/06/2020 (start of last year summer sales)
3 According to the latest Mediametrie study (May)
4 Subscriber base on 30/06/2020
5 Figures only include direct sales and Fulfilled by Cdiscount marketplace orders
