UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 23 July 2020 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Ministry of Finance), the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company, submitted for consideration draft resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania “On the amendments to the Resolution No. 20 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania “On the dividends of company shares held by the State and profit contributions from state enterprises” of 14 January 1997” and draft resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania “On dividends paid by UAB Ignitis grupė”.

After the consideration, the draft resolutions will be submitted to the Government of the Republic of Lithuania. Following the approval of the resolutions by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company will approve the updated dividend policy. The Company will inform about further related actions in the manner set forth by laws.

