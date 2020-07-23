Dallas, Texas, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Project Portfolio Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1535

The key factors such as its ability to survey and evaluate the number and king of projects undertaken by the enterprise, as well as precise time tracking, billing services, and integration with traditional systems of manual labor expenses are driving the growth of project portfolio management (PPM) market. Hence the global project portfolio management market size is anticipated to reach USD 7 billion by 2025.

The PPM solutions facilitate examining project performance based on the resource allocation within the financial limits and time frame while observing the associated risks. The software is helpful to monitor the risk-reward share of each project, tenure of the project, as well as the projected results. PPM helps in the effective management of the equipment, processes, as well as techniques that are utilized by the project managers and stakeholders. It enables planning, performing, monitoring, managing, and analyzing current and forecasted projects according to the association’s premeditated objectives.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/project-portfolio-management-market

The global project portfolio management market contains both solutions and services segments. The solutions segment of the project portfolio management component has a maximum revenue share within the Project Portfolio Management Market in 2019. The growing focus on innovation within the organizations is creating a huge prospective for new product development solutions. However, the services segment is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period.

The global project portfolio management market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1535

North America holds the title of one of the leading Project Portfolio Management Market share region due to the expansion of demand in data centers that projects the process in positioning and designing as per the business needs. Resulting in the high demand and maximum numbers of market share. Taking Europe into the loop, the market is efficiently experiencing a high growth rate due to increasing demand for project management solutions among the businesses to lessen the cost. The surging intricacy in the business functions owing to the multiregional outsourcing activities and operations further fuel the growth of the PPM industry.

The major players of the global project portfolio management market are Microsoft, SAP SE, Oracle, Broadcom, Hexagon, Planview, Workfront, ServiceNow, Upland Software, Micro Focus, Planisware, Sciforma, and more. The project portfolio management market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Request a brochure on COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-covid-19/1535

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Project Portfolio Management Market by Component

Chapter 6 Project Portfolio Management Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Project Portfolio Management Market by Vertical

Chapter 8 Project Portfolio Management Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.