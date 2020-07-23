New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PET Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03360078/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on pet packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of bottled water and growth in the organized retail segment. In addition, rising consumption of bottled water is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pet packaging market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The pet packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Beverages

• Household goods

• Food

• Pharmaceutical



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of PET packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the pet packaging market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pet packaging market covers the following areas:

• Pet packaging market sizing

• Pet packaging market forecast

• Pet packaging market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03360078/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001