Prima Solutions, global insurtech group for insurance and reinsurance professionals, is consolidating its French teams at its Levallois-Perret site near Paris (France). After defining its brand identity in 2019, the group is bringing its French teams together under the same roof in 2020.

Prima Solutions has been located near the Louise Michel metro station (line 3) in Levallois-Perret since May 2018, while Effisoft has been in Paris’s 9th arrondissement since its formation in 1988.

“This move is part of the group’s overall growth plan. We are adding 10–20% more employees each year. Moving was essential both to accommodate all our new employees and to be able to hold more workshops and customer training sessions. It also fuels our teams by pooling all the group’s technical and functional talent—across all our business areas (insurance, reinsurance, etc.)—at one site. In an environment where we are working remotely with our customers, our teleworking employees, and our subsidiaries, we see these new offices as a valuable resource to allow teams to meet on an ad hoc basis,” says Julien Victor, CEO of Prima Solutions.

The Prima Solutions offices, located at 6 rue Marius Aufan, in Levallois-Perret, spans nearly 2,700 m2 and has 14 meeting and training rooms.

