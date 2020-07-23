FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced continued strong momentum during the first half of 2020 of the company. Key achievements included a 122% growth in sales within existing customers, an 83% increase in Apache Ignite and GridGain Community Edition customers, and a 47% increase in renewals sales versus 2019. GridGain also launched key new product and service innovations, received multiple industry honors, and ramped up virtual thought leadership with multiple events and programs during the global COVID-19 pandemic.



“Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, many companies, including those in e-commerce and retail, financial services, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications and transportation/logistics, are experiencing surges in activity, while other companies are investing in their infrastructures for post-recovery growth and continued digital transformation,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “Businesses today are accelerating their shift toward new digital business models and revenue streams, and GridGain’s distributed, in-memory computing platform is proving to be the fastest, most cost-effective way to enable order-of-magnitude increases in IT infrastructure performance and scale to support these initiatives.”

Growth

Sales from existing customers growing their existing in-memory computing environments increased 122% versus 2019.

Renewal sales from existing customers increased 47% versus 2019.

The number of Apache Ignite and GridGain Community Edition Support customers increased 83% versus 2019.

Products, Services and Partnerships

Announced rapid adoption of the GridGain in-memory data grid technology to power digital integration hub (DIH) architectures.

Introduced GridGain Nebula, a Managed Service Offering (MSO) for the Apache Ignite and GridGain in-memory computing platforms. The GridGain Nebula MSO ensures optimal 24/7 performance of an Ignite or GridGain in-memory computing platform environment at a fraction of the cost of staffing an internal IT operations team.

Released the online GridGain Control Center, a comprehensive tool for managing, monitoring and developing applications for the GridGain and Apache Ignite in-memory computing platforms. GridGain Control Center is available as a free hosted service for GridGain Editions 8.7 and above and for Apache Ignite 2.8 and above.

Released the downloadable GridGain Control Center, an on-premises version of the online GridGain Control Center that lets developers manage GridGain and Apache Ignite environments within their firewall.

Awards

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

GridGain announced the Call for Papers for the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 worldwide conference. The virtual conference takes place October 28-29, 2020. The virtual format supports ongoing networking and education on in-memory computing topics while addressing the challenges of COVID-19.

In addition to the virtual Summit, GridGain has increased its efforts to provide zero-contact, in-memory computing thought leadership and education, offering or participating in more than 25 webinars and virtual meetups during the first half of the year. Topics included:

GridGain Webinars

° How Digital Integration Hubs Power Digital Transformations on the IBM Z Platform

° Simplifying GridGain and Apache Ignite Management with the GridGain Control Center

° How to Scale Up Your Applications if COVID-19 Is Causing a Dramatic Spike for Your Business.

° Learn Apache Ignite Through Coding Examples

° Distributed Computing with Apache Ignite

° Security Guide for Apache Ignite and GridGain with Configuration Examples

° Using Apache Ignite for Continuous Machine and Deep Learning at Scale

° In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers

° Learn How Apache Ignite 2.8 Offers Improved Production Maintenance and Machine Learning

° Architects Guide for Apache Ignite ACID Transactions and Consistency

° Getting Started with Apache Ignite SQL

° Using Data Center Replication to Ensure High Availability of Apache Ignite and GridGain Clusters

° Moving Apache Ignite into Production: Best Practices for Distributed Transactions

° How-to for Apache Ignite Deployments in Kubernetes

° Best Practices for Loading Real-time Data into Distributed Systems Using Change Data Capture

° Enabling Java for Low-Latency Use Cases at Unlimited Scale

° Google Big Table Deep Dive and Spark SQL Acceleration with Apache Ignite

° Accelerating Micro-Services and Apache Spark Analytics with In-Memory Computing

° Conquer Application Performance Challenges with In-Memory Computing

° In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers

° The Role and Specifics of Networking in Distributed Systems. Dissecting Apache Ignite

° MySQL Best Practices for High Performance, Scalability and High Availability

° A Change-Data-Capture Use-Case: Designing an Evergreen Cache

° Architecting Low-Latency Java Systems at Massive Scale (with Azul Systems)

° Spark Summit 2020

For information on upcoming events, visit https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events

Additional Resources

To learn more about the GridGain in-memory computing platform:

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

