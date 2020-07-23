FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced continued strong momentum during the first half of 2020 of the company. Key achievements included a 122% growth in sales within existing customers, an 83% increase in Apache Ignite and GridGain Community Edition customers, and a 47% increase in renewals sales versus 2019. GridGain also launched key new product and service innovations, received multiple industry honors, and ramped up virtual thought leadership with multiple events and programs during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, many companies, including those in e-commerce and retail, financial services, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications and transportation/logistics, are experiencing surges in activity, while other companies are investing in their infrastructures for post-recovery growth and continued digital transformation,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “Businesses today are accelerating their shift toward new digital business models and revenue streams, and GridGain’s distributed, in-memory computing platform is proving to be the fastest, most cost-effective way to enable order-of-magnitude increases in IT infrastructure performance and scale to support these initiatives.”
GridGain announced the Call for Papers for the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 worldwide conference. The virtual conference takes place October 28-29, 2020. The virtual format supports ongoing networking and education on in-memory computing topics while addressing the challenges of COVID-19.
In addition to the virtual Summit, GridGain has increased its efforts to provide zero-contact, in-memory computing thought leadership and education, offering or participating in more than 25 webinars and virtual meetups during the first half of the year. Topics included:
For information on upcoming events, visit https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events
About GridGain Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com.
