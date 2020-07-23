TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12.2020

Tresu Investment Holding A/S (the "Company") today announces that Jean-Marc Lechêne has been elected as new board member at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company. In addition, Jean Marc Lechene has been elected as chairman of the board of directors.

Jean-Marc Lechêne brings broad international and industry experience from previous senior management positions, most recently from Vestas where he served as Executive Vice President & COO from 2012-2020. Jean-Marc also serves as Chairman of the Board at Norican Group and sits at the Board of Directors at Velux. Jean-Marc is a French executive who graduated from Ecole de Mines Paris in 1981 with an MSc in Engineering.

On the extraordinary general meeting at the Company it was also decided to elect PwC as new accountant to replace Deloitte. The auditor change reflects a wish from the Company’s shareholder to let PwC take over the auditor responsibilities for Tresu Group Holding A/S as well as its subsidiaries.

In addition, a revised wording to article 6.1 of the articles of association of the Company was approved at the extraordinary general meeting. The existing articles of association of the Company is attached.





Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone: +45 2341 5085

Thomas Kvorning, board member, Phone: +45 2929 7305