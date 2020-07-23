New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rechargeable Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092504/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027.Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Battery Chemistries segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.7% share of the global Rechargeable Batteries market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Rechargeable Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 265-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Current and Future Analysis
Review of Demographic Trends
Rapidly Growing Urban Population Create Fertile Environment for
Market Expansion
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Extends Large-Scale
Opportunities
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
Lithium-Ion Batteries to Drive Future Growth
Industrial and Consumer Electronics Segment Keeps NiMH Battery
Market Buoyant
Global Battery Sector Attracts Higher Investments
Li-Ion Batteries See Increased Investments
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rechargeable Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Battery Technology Inc. (USA)
Beckett Energy Systems (USA)
BYD Company Ltd. (China)
Duracell Inc. (USA)
EaglePicher Technologies, LLC (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)
Eveready Industries India Ltd. (India)
FDK Corporation (Japan)
GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)
GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
Highpower International Inc. (China)
Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
LG Chem (South Korea)
Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Saft Groupe S.A. (France)
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Spectrum Brands, Inc. (USA)
VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KgaA (Germany)
TCL Hyperpower Batteries, Inc. (China)
Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Ultralife Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rechargeable Batteries: The Out and Out Driver for Lithium
Industry
Lithium Batteries - Undeterred Growth
Widening Applications Spur Growth for Li-Ion Batteries
Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Battery Makers Tuning Energies for the Booming Digital World
LiB Prices to Soften
Ongoing Researches for Finding Replacement of Lithium in Batteries
Pushing Li-S Battery Technology as a Cheaper Alternative to
Li-ion Chemistry
Nano-Enabled Batteries Set to Grow
Types of Nano-Enabled Batteries and Applications
Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
Demand for Rechargeable Battery-Use Elecfoil Poised to Grow
NiCd Battery Demand on Decline
NiMH - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
Large Scale Manufacturers Hinder Growth of Small Scale Players
Manufacturers Resort to Continuous Innovation to Stay Afloat
Existing Chemistries Face Increased Competition from Latest
Battery Chemistries
Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries - Set to Create a Revolution
Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) - A Threat to Li-Ion Battery
Asia-Pacific - Dominating the Lithium-ion Battery Production
Advanced Batteries Sector - An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 127
