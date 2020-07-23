New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optic Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397840/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transmitters/Receivers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Fiber Optic Components market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Fiber Optic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Amplifiers Segment Corners a 12.8% Share in 2020

In the global Amplifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 523-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

Amphenol Corp.

ARRIS Group Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Ciena Corp.

Corning Inc.

Diamond SA

EMCORE Corp.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Methode Electronics Inc.

Molex

NEXANS SA

Nokia Corp.

Prysmian Group

Siemens AG

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tellabs

Valdor Fiber Optics Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Development of Telecommunications Sector - Key to Market Growth

Fiber-Optic Communication Systems - Current Trends

Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure

Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments - Critical Driving Force

Fiber Optics Market Maintains Impressive Growth Streak

Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market

Increasing Demand for Ultrabend Fiber &Cable and AOCs

Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses

Internet?s Rising Contribution to Economy: Needfor Optic Fiber

Cable Networks

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Innovations to Further Extend Fiber OpticsEfficiency

Boosting Signals to Minimize Relianceon Repeaters

Tapping Optical Channels to Extend Transmission Distance

Transition from 40 to 100 Gigabit Ethernet

Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for

Components Market

Bandwidth Demand on the Rise

Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters FiberOptic

Components Market

Explosive Growth of Internet Traffic

Rise in IP-enabled Devices Necessitates Bandwidth Capacity

Expansion

Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use ofDeployment of Optical

Fiber Cable Systems

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fiber Optic Components Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks

Growing Demand for Fiber Optic Components from Military Sector

Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demandfor Fiber Optic

Components

Strong Growth on Cards for Passive OpticalComponents

Fiber Optic Connectors - High Potential for Growth

Development of Wide Band Multimode Fiber

Fiber Optic Amplifiers Rising Steadily

Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode

Optical Isolators Market: An Insight

Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators

Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market - Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific

Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market

Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market - An Overview

Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensing: An Ideal Technology for Permanent

Reservoir Monitoring

Rising Demand for Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components

Fiber Optics Components in Medical Industry - A Thriving Market

Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector

Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables



