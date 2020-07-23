New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Safety Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090559/?utm_source=GNW
To ensure integrity of food chain, routine activities such as inspection of food business operations; certifying food imports coming into the country and exports leaving the country; sampling and analysis of food, must be carried out without disruptions. Continuous monitoring of food safety issues and providing food regulatory advice for the food industry is necessary to protect public health even when the world is caught in the storm of the pandemic. Against this backdrop, the global food safety testing market will stay on course to reach a projected US$25.7 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Food safety testing is an important element in maintaining international food trade relationships. Additionally with new scientific evidence showing certain corona virus strains as being capable of surviving at low and freezing temperatures, testing of unprocessed chilled and frozen food products like raw meat becomes important. Scientists today believe that the family of corona viruses has the ability to withstand freezing temperatures and COVID-19 is likely no exception. Research studies on SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV have shown that corona viruses are stable in freezing temperatures and can survive for up to two years at -20 degrees Celsius. Two strains of COVID-19 viruses have already shown capable of surviving for up to 72 hours at the average temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Food Hygiene and food safety practices therefore remain important in preventing COVID-19 transmission through food.
International Push to Improve Food Safety Gain Momentum
With food quality standards aggressively enhanced by countries in the mist the global contagion, food safety testing will become mandatory and will grow in demand as global food trade resumes. Countries most dependent on food imports such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Russia, UK, USA, EU, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, will drive demand for food testing in times of COVID-19. In several countries food testing laboratories have therefore been declared as essential services as it is essential to facilitate trade and ensure smoother food chain operations across the country and international borders. In a desperate bid to give the economy a fighting chance to heal and recover, countries are now cautiously lifting lockdown regulations. Global trade in food is also expected to improve by the end of 2020. This will create demand for food testing services which are an integral part of export certification, import control services, food incident management and investigation of food complaints.
Rise in Food Insecurity Amid COVID-19 Creates a Real Risk for Food Fraud
Also, reducing food testing capacity of food laboratories will increase the risk of food fraud. Food safety authentication is therefore vital in food fraud prevention especially at a time when agriculture and food supply chains are under immense pressure. Lockdowns and movement restrictions of good and people have resulted in sizable losses in agricultural output. Food supply chains therefore stand disrupted with ingredients and other raw materials in short supply. This increases the risk of fraud in the food supply chain as desperate food processing companies rope in new suppliers to fill the gap. Suspension or cancellation of food inspections and food sampling will fraudsters a free reign. The coming months will therefore witness the focus on food safety and certification strengthen and testing and analysis in food laboratories take precedence.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food
Safety Testing Market
A Bird?s Eye View of Food Testing Market
Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety
Testing Market
Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Food Safety Testing Market
Pathogen Testing - The Largest Food Testing Type
GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category
Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to
Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain
Meat Industry - The Largest End-Use Segment
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents
Opportunities for Testing Market
FSMA Implementation Pushes Demand for Technologies Enabling
Traceability
Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics
Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and
Product Recalls - Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for
Growth
A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2018
List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2017)
Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing
Procedures
Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost
Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing
Competitive Landscape
Food Safety Diagnostic Companies Facing Testing Times
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Safety Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Food Safety Testing Service Providers
ALS Limited (Australia)
Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)
DTS Food Laboratories (Australia)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
Covance, Inc. (USA)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Genetic ID NA, Inc. (USA)
ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH (Germany)
International Laboratory Services (UK)
Intertek Group PLC (UK)
Mérieux NutriSciences (USA)
Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Neogen Corporation (USA)
Romer Labs, Inc. (USA)
SGS SA (Switzerland)
Food Safety Testing Product Companies
3M Company (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Biolog, Inc. (USA)
Charm Sciences, Inc. (USA)
FOSS A/S (Denmark)
Hygiena, LLC (USA)
R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turn Focus
onto Food Safety
Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs
Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors
Non-O157 STEC Pathogens: Focus of Testing Companies
Food Safety Market Being Transformed by Emerging Technologies
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Blockchain Technology
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth
Promise
Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
Nanotechnology in Food Testing
Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - The Backbone of New Testing
Technologies
SERS Technique - An Alternative to PFGE
Process Testing to Gain Prominence
Automation Picks Up Momentum
Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance
Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid
in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements
Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise
Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?
Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing
Technologies
Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant
List of Common Mycotoxins and its Effect on Health
Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials
Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing
Environment
Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety
Testing Market
Key Issues
Food Diagnostics - The Legislative Perspective
Food Industry"s Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms
(GMOs)
Food Safety Issues in Food Production
Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures
Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology
Testing Market
Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens
Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing
Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem
