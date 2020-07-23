New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Safety Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090559/?utm_source=GNW

To ensure integrity of food chain, routine activities such as inspection of food business operations; certifying food imports coming into the country and exports leaving the country; sampling and analysis of food, must be carried out without disruptions. Continuous monitoring of food safety issues and providing food regulatory advice for the food industry is necessary to protect public health even when the world is caught in the storm of the pandemic. Against this backdrop, the global food safety testing market will stay on course to reach a projected US$25.7 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Food safety testing is an important element in maintaining international food trade relationships. Additionally with new scientific evidence showing certain corona virus strains as being capable of surviving at low and freezing temperatures, testing of unprocessed chilled and frozen food products like raw meat becomes important. Scientists today believe that the family of corona viruses has the ability to withstand freezing temperatures and COVID-19 is likely no exception. Research studies on SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV have shown that corona viruses are stable in freezing temperatures and can survive for up to two years at -20 degrees Celsius. Two strains of COVID-19 viruses have already shown capable of surviving for up to 72 hours at the average temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. Food Hygiene and food safety practices therefore remain important in preventing COVID-19 transmission through food.

International Push to Improve Food Safety Gain Momentum

With food quality standards aggressively enhanced by countries in the mist the global contagion, food safety testing will become mandatory and will grow in demand as global food trade resumes. Countries most dependent on food imports such as Afghanistan, Yemen, Niger, Saudi Arabia, Russia, UK, USA, EU, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, will drive demand for food testing in times of COVID-19. In several countries food testing laboratories have therefore been declared as essential services as it is essential to facilitate trade and ensure smoother food chain operations across the country and international borders. In a desperate bid to give the economy a fighting chance to heal and recover, countries are now cautiously lifting lockdown regulations. Global trade in food is also expected to improve by the end of 2020. This will create demand for food testing services which are an integral part of export certification, import control services, food incident management and investigation of food complaints.

Rise in Food Insecurity Amid COVID-19 Creates a Real Risk for Food Fraud

Also, reducing food testing capacity of food laboratories will increase the risk of food fraud. Food safety authentication is therefore vital in food fraud prevention especially at a time when agriculture and food supply chains are under immense pressure. Lockdowns and movement restrictions of good and people have resulted in sizable losses in agricultural output. Food supply chains therefore stand disrupted with ingredients and other raw materials in short supply. This increases the risk of fraud in the food supply chain as desperate food processing companies rope in new suppliers to fill the gap. Suspension or cancellation of food inspections and food sampling will fraudsters a free reign. The coming months will therefore witness the focus on food safety and certification strengthen and testing and analysis in food laboratories take precedence.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090559/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food

Safety Testing Market

A Bird?s Eye View of Food Testing Market

Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety

Testing Market

Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Food Safety Testing Market

Pathogen Testing - The Largest Food Testing Type

GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category

Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to

Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain

Meat Industry - The Largest End-Use Segment

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents

Opportunities for Testing Market

FSMA Implementation Pushes Demand for Technologies Enabling

Traceability

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and

Product Recalls - Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for

Growth

A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2018

List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2017)

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing

Procedures

Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost

Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing

Competitive Landscape

Food Safety Diagnostic Companies Facing Testing Times

Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Safety Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Food Safety Testing Service Providers

ALS Limited (Australia)

Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

DTS Food Laboratories (Australia)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)

Covance, Inc. (USA)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Genetic ID NA, Inc. (USA)

ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH (Germany)

International Laboratory Services (UK)

Intertek Group PLC (UK)

Mérieux NutriSciences (USA)

Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Neogen Corporation (USA)

Romer Labs, Inc. (USA)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Food Safety Testing Product Companies

3M Company (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Biolog, Inc. (USA)

Charm Sciences, Inc. (USA)

FOSS A/S (Denmark)

Hygiena, LLC (USA)

R-Biopharm AG (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turn Focus

onto Food Safety

Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors

Non-O157 STEC Pathogens: Focus of Testing Companies

Food Safety Market Being Transformed by Emerging Technologies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Blockchain Technology

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth

Promise

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - The Backbone of New Testing

Technologies

SERS Technique - An Alternative to PFGE

Process Testing to Gain Prominence

Automation Picks Up Momentum

Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance

Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid

in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements

Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise

Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing

Technologies

Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant

List of Common Mycotoxins and its Effect on Health

Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials

Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing

Environment

Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety

Testing Market

Key Issues

Food Diagnostics - The Legislative Perspective

Food Industry"s Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms

(GMOs)

Food Safety Issues in Food Production

Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology

Testing Market

Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens

Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing

Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Food Safety Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Food Safety Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Food Safety Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Microbiological Testing (Test) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Microbiological Testing (Test) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Microbiological Testing (Test) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Residues & Contamination Testing (Test) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Residues & Contamination Testing (Test) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Residues & Contamination Testing (Test) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Chemical & Nutritional Testing (Test) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Chemical & Nutritional Testing (Test) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Chemical & Nutritional Testing (Test) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Allergen Testing (Test) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Allergen Testing (Test) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Allergen Testing (Test) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: GMO Testing (Test) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: GMO Testing (Test) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: GMO Testing (Test) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Tests (Test) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Tests (Test) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Tests (Test) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products (Application)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 24: Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Processed Food (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Processed Food (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Processed Food (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Dairy & Dairy Products (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Dairy & Dairy Products (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Dairy & Dairy Products (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Beverages (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Beverages (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Beverages (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Cereals & Grains (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Cereals & Grains (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Cereals & Grains (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Food Safety Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Food Safety Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Food Safety Testing Market in the United States by

Test: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Food Safety Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Food Safety Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Food Safety Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Food Safety Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Food Safety Testing Historic Market Review

by Test in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Food Safety Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Food Safety Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Food Safety Testing Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Food Safety Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Food Safety Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Test for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food

Safety Testing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Food Safety Testing Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Food Safety Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Food Safety Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Test for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Food Safety Testing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Food Safety Testing Market by Test:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Food Safety Testing in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Food Safety Testing Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Food Safety Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Food Safety Testing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Food Safety Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Food Safety Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Food Safety Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020-2027



Table 68: Food Safety Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Food Safety Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: Food Safety Testing Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Food Safety Testing Market in France by Test:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Food Safety Testing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Food Safety Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Food Safety Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Food Safety Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Food Safety Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Food Safety Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Food Safety Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Food Safety Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Food Safety Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Test for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Food Safety Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Food Safety Testing Market by Test:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Food Safety Testing in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Food Safety Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Food Safety Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Food Safety Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market Share

Analysis by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Food Safety Testing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Food Safety Testing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Food Safety Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spanish Food Safety Testing Historic Market Review by

Test in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Food Safety Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Spanish Food Safety Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Food Safety Testing Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 102: Spanish Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Food Safety Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Food Safety Testing Market in Russia by Test:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Russian Food Safety Testing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Food Safety Testing Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Food Safety Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020-2027



Table 110: Food Safety Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Food Safety Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Food Safety Testing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Food Safety Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Food Safety Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 116: Food Safety Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Food Safety Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Test:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Share

Analysis by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Food Safety Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Food Safety Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Food Safety Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Food Safety Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Food Safety Testing Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Food Safety Testing Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Food Safety Testing Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 130: Indian Food Safety Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Indian Food Safety Testing Historic Market Review by

Test in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Food Safety Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Indian Food Safety Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Food Safety Testing Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 135: Indian Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Food Safety Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Food Safety Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 138: Food Safety Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Food Safety Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Food Safety Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Food Safety Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Safety Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Food Safety Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market

Share Analysis by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Food Safety Testing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Food Safety Testing Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Food Safety Testing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 149: Food Safety Testing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Food Safety Testing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Food Safety Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Test for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Food Safety Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Food Safety Testing Market by Test:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Latin American Demand for Food Safety Testing in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Food Safety Testing Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Food Safety Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Food Safety Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020-2027



Table 158: Food Safety Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Food Safety Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Argentinean Food Safety Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Food Safety Testing Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Food Safety Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 163: Food Safety Testing Market in Brazil by Test:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Food Safety Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis

by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Food Safety Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Food Safety Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 169: Food Safety Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Food Safety Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Test: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Food Safety Testing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Food Safety Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Food Safety Testing Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Food Safety Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Food Safety Testing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Test: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Food Safety Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Latin America Food Safety Testing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Food Safety Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Food Safety Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Food Safety Testing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Food Safety Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Food Safety Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: The Middle East Food Safety Testing Historic Market

by Test in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: Food Safety Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 187: The Middle East Food Safety Testing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 188: Food Safety Testing Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 189: The Middle East Food Safety Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Market for Food Safety Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Food Safety Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Test for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food

Safety Testing in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Iranian Food Safety Testing Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Food Safety Testing Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Food Safety Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Test: 2020-2027



Table 197: Food Safety Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Food Safety Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Israeli Food Safety Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 200: Food Safety Testing Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Food Safety Testing Market Growth



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090559/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001