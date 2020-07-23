Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included



The study considers the present scenario of the commercial lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Key Questions Answered



1. What is the commercial lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. Which product/fuel type/end-user/region is generating the largest revenue in the North America region?

3. What are the factors driving the growth of Europe commercial lawn mower market shares?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the commercial lawn mower market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial lawn mower market?



The commercial lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025



The global commercial lawn mower market witnessed surging demand during the period 2019-2025. With the increase in spending toward professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with internet of technology and the development of sustainable cities have increased the demand for lawn mowers. Several recreational activities such as golf are becoming mainstream consumer leisure behavior, thereby witnessing a high growth in Europe, North America, and APAC.



Several non-profit organizations and policymakers have embarked on projects such as green roof programs to boost urban green space and increase the sale in the US industry. Leading developments in the commercial lawn mower market include rapid growth in the landscaping industry, development of sustainable cities in developed economies, the transfer of consumer focus on advanced technology, and the proliferation of battery-powered devices and robotic lawn mowers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Connecting Lawn Mowers with IoT

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Market Segmentation



The global commercial lawn mower market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, fuel type, other type, and geography. Walk-behind mowers have been a preferred choice in the landscaping market owing to the perception that they translate to fewer emissions and lower fuel use. Industrial gardens, residential gardens, public parks, industry, and institution gardens are the major end-users. A significant growth in the demand for landscaping is projected to observe the development of lawns, gardens, and yards. In addition, it is expected that the growing number of lawns, garden and yards is increasing the application of heavy walk-behind mowers.



The gas-powered segment dominated the commercial lawn mower market shares in terms of revenue and unit shipment in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help the segment to gain some market share during the forecast period. Gas-powered equipment have been conventionally used at a large-scale globally and are de-facto choice among landscapers as they are versatile. The electric-powered segment will grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period. In the future, hybrid mowers, which are a combination of battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology, are expected to gain popularity due to the evolving regulatory landscape. While battery is the main source of power, small combustion engines are expected to supplement power alternative fuel, and power sources such as propane and solar will become mainstream.



Key factors driving the growth of professional landscaping services are innovations, legislation, advances in technology. Increasing innovations such as mobile-based services enable landscapers to perform operations effectively. Developed countries along with emerging economies such as China and India are largely witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services. The commercial lawn mower market size in India is growing on account of the rise in infrastructure projects and the staggering growth of real estate. Further, the growth in commercial construction, office spaces, and large parks and gardens has further led to an increment in the revenue in the market.



The golf courses segment is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2025. The US has the world's largest golf industry. There is a tremendous scope for selling lawn mowers in Japan as the country has half of golf courses in APAC. The global golf industry's eastward change over the last two decades has been drastic. As the speed of growth in Europe and North America slowed, especially in the second half of the last decade, golf architects and other consultants are increasingly looking to Asia as a source of new business. China has observed the most rapid rise in the construction of golf over the last decade.



Segmentation by Product



Walk-behind

Self-propelled Mowers

Push Mowers

Hover Mowers

Ride-on

Standard Ride-on

Zero-turn

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Propane-Powered

Electric-corded

Electric-cordless

Segmentation by End-user

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Segmentation by Other Type

Blade Type

Drive Type

Start Type

Insights by Geography



North America is expected to have a large share of the global demand for commercial lawn mowers. A growing number of policy schemes and programs for growing greenery in public spaces is projected to have significant effect on the global commercial lawn mower market in the US. Several commercial clients will probably opt for environmentally friendly methods to support their own sustainability efforts. Several industry players emphasize the implementation of environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions as well as superior and improved efficiency. New demand in the market is expected to come for environment-friendly products that are based on low emissions. Alternative gas-powered substitutes will serve as an opportunity to stimulate slow growth.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Insights by Vendors



Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group are the major vendors in the global commercial lawn mower market. The competition among these main players on the global stage is high. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. Other players such as Ariens Company, Bobcat, Briggs & Stratton, Hustler Turf Equipment, Scag Power Equipment, and Swisher.



Acquisition has a strong global and local footprint with each of them in their geographies becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the demand is nascent in emerging economies such as India due to the entry of several foreign brands into these countries. The competition between vendors exists based on offerings and pricing.



Prominent Vendors

Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Alamo Group

Altoz

AGCO

Ariens Company

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Carraro

Chevron Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Generac Power Systems

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hustler Turf Equipment

Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt)

Makita Corporation

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft of Mayville

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP Products

Positec Tool

R&R Products

IHI Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

Swisher

Techtronic Industries

Textron Incorporated

Turflynx

Venture Products

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

