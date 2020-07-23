Marel hf. published its Q2 2020 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 22 July 2020.



Please find attached the Q2 2020 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the second quarter.

The meeting will be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

• IS: +354 800 7520

• NL: +31 10 712 9163

• UK: +44 33 3300 9261

• US: +1 833 526 8381

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

