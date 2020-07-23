New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Incision Closures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098386/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suture Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Surgical Incision Closures market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Surgical Incision Closures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Internal Staplers Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020

In the global Internal Staplers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M HealthCare

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Aesculap AG & Co.KG

Baxter International Inc.

CP Medical Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Surgical Specialties Corporation (US) Inc.

Teleflex Medical OEM







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Surgical Incision Closures - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Markets Hold Strong Potential

Suture Products: Largest Individual Market

Staplers Compete with Sutures

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance

Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Use of Adhesive and Sealants over Sutures

Tapes/Strips Simplify Closures

Gauging the Economic Benefits of Hemostats and Sealants

Biomaterials and Synthetic Materials Mark Metamorphosis

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Incision Closures Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)

Aesculap AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

CP Medical, Inc. (USA)

Cohera Medical, Inc. (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc (USA)

Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Surgical Specialties Corporation (USA)

Teleflex Medical (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Tissue Adhesives and Surgical Glues - A Potential Market

Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention

Developments in Laparoscopy Call for New Product Advancements

Innovations in Sutures Sector Uphold Growth

Innovative Products Stabilize Growth in the Staplers Market

Nanotechnology in Incision Closures

Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage

Synthetic Sealants - An Emerging R&D Domain

Fibrin Sealants Focus on Minimizing Risk of Infection



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 51

