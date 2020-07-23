Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Investment Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Drone Investment Report 2020 provides the most comprehensive outline and analysis of investments into the drone industry.
The 34-page report and its .xslx attachments contain global investment trends in the drone industry with comprehensive charts, rankings and infographics. It provides not only the most thorough, but the most up to date analysis and outline of the financial flows within the commercial drone industry.
Industry Highlights
Chapter 1 introduces the topic of drone investments, defining key stakeholders. This chapter also outlines the research approach and methodology when it comes to gathering, analysing and validating data.
Following the introduction, Chapter 2 delves into commercial drone market investments giving details of drone investments of the 2008-2019 time period. It provides a breakdown of drone investments over the years, by drone market segment, sector, type of investment, country and more. The chapter also discusses the top investors into the drone industry in 2019 and over the years.
Building on this information, Chapter 3 provides information on venture capital deals in particular, running through the top 20 VC deals of 2019, as well as breaking VC deals down by market segment for the 2015-2019 time period and discussing how hardware, software and service segments did separately.
Next, Chapter 4 of the Drone Investment Report dives deep into mergers & acquisitions, as well as drone partnerships. First it showcases the overall M&A figures within the commercial drone industry. Then it breaks those figures down by drone market segment. This chapter also outlines partnerships of drone companies with both drone and non-drone companies.
Finally, Chapter 5 profiles the top drone companies receiving investments and the top drone company investors of 2019.
The report is based on a thorough study and months of investment monitoring executed by the author. Our analysts conducted primary and secondary research to gather details on over 150 investment deals in 2018.
Key Topics Covered
GLOSSARY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Scope
1.3 Data Collection
1.4 Data Analysis
1.5 Validation
1.6 Definitions
2 COMMERCIAL DRONE INVESTMENTS
2.1 Yearly Drone Market Investment Deal Values 2008 2019
2.2 Overall Drone Market Investments By Sector
2.3 Overall Drone Market Investments By Stage 2014 2019
2.4 Overall Drone Market Investment Deals By Country 2016 2019
2.5 Top 20 All time Investments 2008 2019
2.6 Top 10 Investors 2017 2019
3 VENTURE CAPITAL DRONE INVESTMENTS
3.1 Top 20 VC Investments of 2019
3.2 VC Deals by Commercial Drone Market Segment 2015-2019
4 M&AS AND PARTNERSHIPS
4.1 M&A Deals 2013-2019
4.2 M&As by Overall Drone Market Segment 2016-2019
4.3 Partnerships of Drone Market by Segment 2014-2019
4.4 Partnerships with Non-Drone Companies 2018-2019
5 COMPANIES AND INVESTORS
5.1 Top Companies Receiving Funding
5.2 Top Investors
Table of Figures
Fig. 1: Drone Industry Insights Research Methodology
Fig. 2: Drone Industry Insights Research Approach
Fig. 3: Commercial Drone Market Segmentation
Fig. 4: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges on the Commercial Drone Market
Fig. 5: Drone Industry Insights Data Triangulation Process
Fig. 6: Company/Product Life Cycle According to Investment Stage
Fig. 7: Yearly Investments Into the Commercial Drone Industry in 2008-2009 in $US M
Fig. 8: Yearly Investments According to Commercial Drone Industry Segment in 2008-2019 in %
Fig. 9: Segments and Sectors in the Commercial Drone Market
Fig. 10: Yearly Investments According to Drone Market Sector in 2008-2019 in US $M
Fig. 11: Yearly Investments Into the Drones Sector in 2008-2019 in US $M
Fig. 12: Yearly Investments Into the Passenger Drones Sector in 2008-2019 in US $M
Fig. 13: Yearly Investments Into the Counter-Drone Sector in 2008-2019 in US $M
Fig. 14: Yearly Investments Into the UTM Sector in 2008-2019 in US $M
Fig. 15: Commercial Drone Market Investment Deals According to Investment Stage in 2014-2019 in %
Fig. 16: Commercial Drone Investment Deals by Country in 2016-2019 in %
Fig. 17: Top 20 All Time Drone Investment Deals in 2008-2019 in US $M
Fig. 18: Top 10 Investors in 2017-2019 by Number of Deals
Fig. 19: Number of Investors by Country in 2017-2019
Fig. 20: Top 20 VC Investments of 2019 in US $M
Fig. 21: Number of Commercial Drone Market Deals M&A Deals According to Drone Market Segment in 2015-2019 in %
Fig. 22: Number of Commercial Drone Market M&A Deals by Year in 2013-2019
Fig. 23 Distribution of Overall Drone Market M&As by Industry Segment in 2016-2019 in %
Fig. 24: Distribution of Commercial Drone Market Partnerships by Industry Segment in 2014-2019 in %
Fig. 25: Number of Drone Partnerships in 2016-2019
Fig. 26: Distribution of Partnerships with Non-Drone Industry Companies in 2018 2019 in %
Companies Mentioned
