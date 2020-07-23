New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Managed Domain Name System Services Market by DNS Service, DNS Server, Deployment Mode, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356636/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Increasing DDoS attacks and a rise in digitalization compel enterprises and individuals to opt for managed DNS services. Every business user owns a website to serve, communicate, and interact with its end-users. In the world of the digital era, enterprises are catering to a global audience, physically dispersed over the globe. The website is one of the basic communication channels for customers to engage with enterprises. 24*7 availability of the website is therefore important for enterprises to meet the increasing demand for tech-savvy customers. Managed DNS services market seems to be lucrative in the coming years with ubiquity in internet usage and penetration of mobile subscribers



Secondary DNS server segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Secondary DNS servers receive information from primary DNS servers.These servers contain the read-only copies of primary zone files.



The process of transferring all the records in zones from primary to secondary is known as zone transfer.Zone transfer is also known as opcode mnemonic Authoritative Transfer (AXFR).



The secondary DNS servers add reliability when primary DNS outages occur.They also protect organizations from DDoS, malware, and other DNS attacks.



It is a standard practice for registrars to have at least one secondary DNS server, as some organizations cannot afford downtime.



Medium enterprises segment to Grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

These enterprises face a greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require better methods to solve complexities and increase the cost optimization of their business processes. The adoption of managed DNS services has been increasing in medium enterprises across the globe, and this is expected to drive the growth of the overall managed DNS services market.



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in theManaged DNS servicesmarket in 2020

APAC is an emerging region for the Managed DNS services market.China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the Managed DNS services market in APAC.



Due to a massive mobile subscriber base, internet traffic, DNS queries, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better security services in the managed DNS services segment.Thus, the untapped potential of the APAC region is attracting investments by major companies.



Most of the MNOs are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the APAC region. This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for managed DNS services providers to increase their brand awareness

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 40%, APAC– 21%,and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%



This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the managed DNS services market. Key and innovative vendors in the managed DNS service market include AWS (US),Cloudflare(US),DNS Made Easy (US),GoDaddy(US), Neustar(US), NS1 (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), CloudfloorDNS (US), DNSimple (US),Akamai (US), CDNetworks(US), Google (US), ClouDNS(Bulgaria), easyDNS(Canada), Netriplex(),No-IP(US), PointDNS (Ireland), StackPath (US),Verizon Media(US),EuroDNS(Luxembourg),RAGE4(Ireland),NuSEC(US),Gransy(Czech Republic), F5 (US), and Total Uptime(US).These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the managed DNS services market.



Research coverage

The market study covers the Managed DNS services market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on DNS server, deployment mode, end users and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Managed DNS servicesmarket and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356636/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001