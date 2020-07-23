Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the IoT device management market including requirements, functionality, leading companies, and solutions. The report evaluates market opportunities and challenges for IoT device management solutions across various industry verticals. The report includes forecasting for global and regional markets as well as potential across deployment types and sectors including automotive, manufacturing, smart cities, and more. The report takes into consideration all four major IoT device management market segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government.
IoT represents a complex system of networks, platforms, interfaces, protocols, devices, and data. IoT devices range from sensors, actuators, gateways, and embedded hardware/software within products and assets. The number and type of IoT devices, as well as the associated use cases for apps and services, grows exponentially within leading industry verticals. One of the critical success factors for IoT operation will be certain Operational Support Systems (OSS) for IoT such as IoT Device Management. As IoT systems and networks grow in complexity and importance, there will be an increasingly urgent need within enterprise, industrial, and government market segments for IoT device management platforms and software.
IoT Device Management encompasses device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics important for trouble replication and corrective measures. Important IoT Device Management functions include Enrollment/Provisioning, Configuration/Association, Software Updates, and overall Management and Control. As IoT systems and networks grow in complexity and importance, there will be an increasingly urgent need within the enterprise for IoT device management platforms and software.
The overall IoT device management market is driven by a few key factors including:
Select Report Findings:
Select Report Benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About the Study
3. Introduction
4. IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis
4.1 Key Functionality of Device Management Solutions
4.2 IoT Device Management Solutions Offering Types
4.2.1 IoT Device Management as a Service
4.2.2 As Software Embedded in IoT Platform / Device
4.2.3 Stand-alone Software Platform
4.3 IoT Device Management Industry SWOT Analysis
5. IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis
5.1 Advantech
5.2 Aeris
5.3 Allegro Software Development Corporation
5.4 Ampla Soluciones S.L.
5.5 ARM Ltd.
5.6 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
5.7 Devicepilot
5.8 ETI Software Solutions
5.9 IBM
5.10 Microsoft
5.11 PTC
5.12 Particle
5.13 Proximetry Inc. (Relayr)
5.14 SiteWhere LLC.
5.15 SmithMicro Software
5.16 Telit
5.17 Tibbo Systems
5.18 Wind River
5.19 WSO2
5.20 Xively (LogMeIn)
5.21 Zentri
5.22 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.
5.23 Blackberry Ltd.
5.24 Cisco Systems
5.25 Citrix Systems
5.26 Huawei Technologies
5.27 JAMF Software
5.28 Matrix42 AG
5.29 MobileIron, Inc.
5.30 Sophos Plc
5.31 SOTI Inc.
5.32 VMware
5.33 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
5.34 Orbcomm
5.35 Amazon
5.36 Barbara IoT
6. Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem
6.1 Connected IoT Device Systems
6.1.1 Consumer IoT Connected Devices
6.1.2 Enterprise IoT Connected Devices
6.1.3 Industrial IoT Connected Devices
6.2 IoT Software and Connected Applications
6.3 IoT Device Management Technology and Solutions
6.4 IoT Interoperability and Enabling Technology
6.5 Cloud Deployment and Open Architecture Model
6.6 Connected IoT Device Supply Chain
6.7 Business Models and Strategies
6.8 Machine Learning and other AI Solutions
6.9 Smart Workplace and Automation Systems
6.10 5G, Edge Computing, and Connected IoT Applications
7. IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025
7.1 IoT Device Management Solutions 2020 - 2025
7.2 IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2020 - 2025
7.3 IoT Device Management Solutions by Product Segment 2020 - 2025
7.4 IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2020 - 2025
7.5 IoT Device Management Solution by Cloud Deployment Type 2020 - 2025
7.6 IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2020 - 2025
7.7 IoT Device Management Solutions by Market Segment 2020 - 2025
7.7.1 IoT Device Management Solutions by Consumer Segment 2020 - 2025
7.7.2 IoT Device Management Solutions by Enterprise Segment 2020 - 2025
7.7.3 IoT Device Management Solutions by Industrial Segment 2020 - 2025
7.7.4 IoT Device Management Solutions by Government Segment 2020 - 2025
8. IoT Device Management Solutions for Consumer Segment 2020 - 2025
8.1 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions 2020 - 2025
8.2 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2020 - 2025
8.3 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Product Segment 2020 - 2025
8.4 Service Type for Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions 2020 - 2025
8.5 Cloud Platforms for Consumer IoT Device Management Solution Deployment 2020 - 2025
8.6 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2020 - 2025
8.7 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2020 - 2025
9. IoT Device Management Solutions for Enterprise 2020 - 2025
9.1 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions 2020 - 2025
9.2 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2020 - 2025
9.3 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2020 - 2025
9.4 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2020 - 2025
9.5 Cloud Platforms for Enterprise IoT Device Management Solution Deployment
9.6 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2020 - 2025
9.7 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2020 - 2025
10. IoT Device Management Solutions for Industrial Segment 2020 - 2025
10.1 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions 2020 - 2025
10.2 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2020 - 2025
10.3 Industrial IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2020 - 2025
10.4 Service Type for Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions 2020 - 2025
10.5 Cloud Platforms for Industrial IoT Device Management Solution Deployment 2020 - 2025
10.6 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2020 - 2025
10.7 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Industry 2020 - 2025
10.8 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2020 - 2025
11. IoT Device Management Solutions for Government IoT
11.1 Government IoT Device Management Solutions 2020 - 2025
11.2 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type
11.3 Government IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2020 - 2025
11.4 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2020 - 2025
11.5 Government IoT Device Management Solution by Cloud Deployment Type 2020 - 2025
11.6 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2020 - 2025
11.7 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2020 - 2025
12. Appendix: Outlook and Issues for Managing IoT Devices in Healthcare
