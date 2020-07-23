New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metrology Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861866/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electronics & Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$428.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power & Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.8% share of the global Metrology Software market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Metrology Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$187.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$247.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$247.5 Million by the year 2027.
Automotive Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$126.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$150.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Metrology Software: Enabling Efficient Control and Optimization
of Resources
Recent Market Activity
Evolution of Automotive Metrology
Industrial Internet of Things and Metrology Software
Consolidated Nature of the Market
Global Market Outlook
GDP Growth and Metrology Software
Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metrology Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3D Systems Corporation (USA)
Aberlink Ltd. (UK)
Automated Precision, Inc. (USA)
Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology (Germany)
Creaform, Inc. (Canada)
Delcam Ltd. (UK)
FARO Technologies Inc. (USA)
BuildIT Software & Solutions Ltd. (Canada)
GOM GmbH (Germany)
Heidenhain Corporation (USA)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
AICON 3D Systems GmbH (Germany)
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (UK)
New River Kinematics, Inc. (USA)
Image Metrology A/S (Denmark)
Innovative Metrology Solutions (IMS) (USA)
InnovMetric Software Inc. (Canada)
Metrologic Group SA (France)
Metrology Software Products Ltd. (UK)
Micro-Vu Corporation (USA)
Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)
Nikon Corporation (Japan)
Quality Vision International, Inc. (USA)
Kotem (Hungary)
Optical Gaging Products (OGP) (USA)
RAM Optical Instrumentation (USA)
Renishaw plc (UK)
Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (USA)
The L.S. Starrett Company (USA)
Verisurf Software, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Dimensional Metrology Market Witnesses Technological
Saturation
Market Dynamics within the Dimensional Metrology Market
Aerospace and Automotive Industries Drive the Market
Portable Devices to Drive the Market
3D and CAD Applications Offer Growth Opportunities
International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well For the
Market
Increasing Demand for Portable Metrology Solutions Drives the
Metrology Software Market
Precision Engineering Drives Innovations in Metrology Software
Metrology Software Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Point Cloud Metrology Software
Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing
Laser Scanning Technology in Metrology Software
On-Machine Metrology Software
Multisensor Metrology Software
Automated Metrology Software
Robotic Metrology
Non-Contact/Optical Metrology Software Market on the Rise
Recent Metrology Software Advancements
Research Focuses on Bridging Gap between CT and Metrology
Metrology Outsourcing: A Key Trend
Manufacturing Industry: Primary Consumer Base for Metrology
Solutions
Growing Automobiles Production Drives Metrology Software Demand
Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Metrology
Software
Increasing Emphasis on Automation in the Sector Bodes Well for
the Market
Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Novel Defense Applications Offer Robust Growth Opportunities
Automation in the Aerospace and Shipbuilding Industry Fuels Demand
Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spur Market
Opportunities
Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects
Applications in Telecommunications, Satellites and Space
Sectors Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Biomedical Applications Promise Bright Prospects
Metrology Software Applications Gaining Ground in the Textile
Industry
Robust Demand for Consumer Goods and Household Appliances:
A Key Growth Driver
Rising Demand for Agricultural Machinery Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for
Metrology Software Market in Developing Countries
Mega Demographic Trends: Long-Term Implications for the
Metrology Industry
Rising Global Population
Aging Population
Rising Disposable Incomes and Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
