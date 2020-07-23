Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Laminates Market by End-Use Industry Type, by Matrix Type, by Reinforcement Type, by Process Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's composite laminates market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for composite laminates at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.



Composite laminate is made by impregnating reinforcement fiber with thermoset or thermoplastic resins via a continuous or discontinuous lamination process. It is used in a wide range of applications, owing to its various benefits, such as durability, lightweight, mold resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, easy to clean, high moisture resistance, chemical resistance, low maintenance, high impact resistance, and easy installation.



Composite laminates hold a diminutive share (about 1%) of the overall composite end-products market, as it has a very unique manufacturing process and requires technical know-how to enter into the market. Key market participants have gained excellent product development capabilities and high brand identity after dedicating eons of efforts in research and market presence. Today, manufacturing composite laminates for different industries is a tortuous job, owing to high technological requirements coupled with the high cost of raw materials, a key factor limiting the number of suppliers active in the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Composite Laminates Market



The composite laminates market declined over the past five years (2014-2019), majorly due to the decline in the North American RV's shipments due to the impact of the US-Sino Trade war in 2018-2019 and industrial recession in 2014-2015. While the market was looking for a recovery in the year 2020, the pandemic deepened the existing market challenges, such as declining shipment trends of RVs, especially in North America. A huge decline in construction activities due to the lockdown in several countries has further propagated the worsening market conditions. Also, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF), there will be an estimated cumulative loss of US$ 9 trillion in the global economy for the year 2020 and 2021, a key indicator that signposts huge impact on the growth of the major end-use industries including building & construction and recreational vehicles.



It is difficult to state that when the impact of the pandemic starts to fade away. However, it is predicted that the demand for composite laminates would stabilize in 2021. Further, it is anticipated that the market will gradually recover from 2022 onwards, following a similar trendline registered during the great recession; however, the recovery may take a longer time than the ones taken during the great recession. It is estimated that the composite laminates market to marginally cross its 2019-sales figure by touching US$ 1.0 billion sales in 2025.



Changing lifestyle trends, expected increase in outdoor participation, and expected recovery in global GDP, are the major factors that will help major industries to recover during the forecast period. Apart from them, increasing penetration of composite laminates into various end-use industries owing to its excellent benefits is likely to propel the overall five-year growth (CAGR) at a healthy rate, taking the market to the value of US$ 1.0 billion in 2025, imprinting healthy growth opportunities for the market participants as well as investors in the long run.



It becomes extremely crucial for the market participants to target the right applications/products to pass over this depressing environment. Some of the factors, which may provide some breath to companies, including a paradigm shift from the traditional usage of materials to composites, development of green technologies, and advancements in composite laminates to cater to emerging market trends, such as electrification and autonomous driving in the transportation industry.



Market Share Analysis



Based on the end-use industry type, the composite laminates market is segmented into building & construction, recreational vehicle, transportation, and others. Building & Construction is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Composite laminates are marking an increased presence by replacing most of their arch-rival materials including PVC, aluminum, and finished gypsum. All the major players have a vast product portfolio for targeting applications of the building & construction industry.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite laminates suppliers, distributors, tier players, OEMs, RV manufacturers, and government and local authorities. The key players in the composite laminates market are Crane Composites, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Stabilit {America, Europa, and Suisse}, Brianza Plastica S.p.A., Vetroresina SpA, U.S. Liner Company (Uslco), Optiplan GmbH, Panolam Industries International, Inc., and Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc. The formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



1. Executive Summary



2. Composite Laminates Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Composite Laminates Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By End-Use Industry Type

2.2.2. By Matrix Type

2.2.3. By Reinforcement Type

2.2.4. By Process Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Composite Laminates Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Publisher Insights

3.2. Composite Laminates Penetration in Global Composites End Products Market

3.3. Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.4. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.5. The Pandemic: Real GDP Loss vs Composite Laminates Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.6. Post-COVID Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.7. Profitability Analysis

3.8. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.9. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.10. Market Drivers

3.11. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Publisher Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Publisher Insights

5.2. Building & Construction: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.3. Recreational Vehicle: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.4. Transportation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

5.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



6. Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast by Matrix Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Publisher Insights

6.2. Thermoset Composites

6.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.2.2. Resin Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.2.2.1. Polyester: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.2.2.2. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

6.3. Thermoplastic Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



7. Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast by Reinforcement Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Publisher Insights

7.2. Glass Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

7.3. Carbon Composites: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



8. Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast by Process Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Publisher Insights

8.2. Continuous: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

8.3. Discontinuous: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



9. Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

9.1. Publisher Insights

9.2. North American Composite Laminates Market: Country Analysis

9.2.1. The USA's Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.2.2. Canadian Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.2.3. Mexican Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3. European Composite Laminates Market: Country Analysis

9.3.1. German Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.2. French Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.3. The UK's Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.3.4. RoE's Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4. Asia-Pacific's Composite Laminates Market: Country Analysis

9.4.1. Chinese Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4.2. Australian Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4.3. Japanese Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.4.4. RoAP's Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Composite Laminates Market: Sub-Regional Analysis

9.5.1. Latin American Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.5.2. The Middle-Eastern Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

9.5.3. Others' Composite Laminates Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.1.1. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type

10.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Matrix Type

10.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Reinforcement Type

10.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Process Type

10.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.2. Emerging Trends

10.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.4. Strategic Implications

10.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



11. Company Profile of Key Players

11.1. Brianza Plastica S.p.A.

11.2. Crane Co. (Crane Composites)

11.3. Higoal Enterprise Co., Ltd.

11.4. LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

11.5. Optiplan GmbH

11.6. Panolam Industries International, Inc.

11.7. Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc.

11.8. Stabilit (America, Europa, and Suisse)

11.9. U.S. Liner Company (Uslco)

11.10. Vetroresina SpA



