3% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, increasing incidence of sports injuries, and the growing number of road accidents and falls. However, Metal sensitivity in patients with trauma implants has hampered market growth to an extent.



Lower extremities was the largest and fastest-growing surgical site of trauma products market in 2019.

The lower extremity includes the hip, knee, and ankle joints, and the bones of the thigh, leg, and foot. The increasing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries is a major factor driving the trauma products market for lower extremity procedures.



Hospitals and trauma centers is the largest end-user segment in the trauma products market in 2019

Based on end-user, the trauma products market is segmented into hospitals and trauma centers and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2019, the hospitals and trauma centers segment accounted for the largest share of 84.7% of the global trauma products market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patients undergoing treatments in hospitals, increasing government support to supply well-equipped instruments, and infrastructural developments in hospitals. Moreover, COVID-19 has tremendously impacted on the hospital segment. Several hospitals have been established in order to cure an increasing number of patients infected from the coronavirus.



North America will continue to dominate the trauma products market in 2025

The trauma products market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia and RoW. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the trauma products market, followed by Europe.



The large number of trauma procedures performed in North America is the major factor driving the growth of this market. The market in Asia is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the Asian market is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of trauma injuries, rising geriatric population, increasing government investments, and the growing focus of major players on the Asian region.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 57%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 13%

• By Designation - C-level: 25%, Director-level: 44%, and Others: 31%

• By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 29%, Asia: 19% and Latin America: 12%



Acumed LLC (US), Arthrex Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Citieffe s.r.l. (Italy), CONMED Corporation (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Double Medical Inc. (China), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Orthofix Holdings Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Stryker (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), BioPro (US), OsteoMed (US), AGOMED (Germany), NEOORTHO (Brazil), Response Ortho (Turkey), Ortosintese (Brazil), Traumédica (Brazil), and Zimmer Biomet (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the trauma products market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on type, surgical site, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.



This report provides insights on:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trauma products market. The report analyzes this market by type, surgical site, end user, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by type, surgical site, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the trauma products market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the trauma products market



