Global freeze-dried coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



Increased prevalence of instant coffee among consumers, is anticipated to supplement market studied as the product category is best processed through freeze-dried technology, further infusing exceptional attributes along with preserving aroma and flavor of the product. As a result, manufacturers are progressively shifting towards freeze dried technology over other conventional methods.



Key Market Trends



Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Remained the Largest Point of Sale



Owing to the large retail space and availability of diversified product ranges across the brand, hypermarket/ supermarket remained the most preferred point of sale for coffee. The wider product visibility provided through supermarkets/ hypermarkets further boosts the rise in consumer base leading to the escalated sales of the market studied. Major players are selling their distribution rights to other prominent players to increase their market penetration through expanding shelf spaces in supermarkets.



North America Held the Largest Market Share



Robust consumer demand from developed markets of the United States and Canada, the region held the largest market share, globally. Moreover, owing to the growing prevalence of at-home coffee in the US, consumers are increasingly preferring top-notch instant coffee brands to gratify their caffeine cravings. As a result, freeze dried coffees owing to its superior coffee blends than spray dried, remained most preferred type in the region.



As per the survey conducted by the National Coffee Association, more than 70% of the consumers prefer at-home coffee preparation in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



Global freeze-dried coffee market is consolidated among major four to five players. Product innovation, along with expansion, is one of the key strategies that global players are adopting, in order to stay ahead among competitors. There has been a presence of numerous regional players, which makes the competition tougher for the international players, in terms of the price competitiveness, brand popularity, and dynamic offerings, as per the regional taste and preferences



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.1.2 Convenience Stores

5.1.3 Online Channel

5.1.4 Other Channels

5.2 Flavor

5.2.1 Flavored

5.2.2 Non-Flavored

5.3 Packaging

5.3.1 Jars

5.3.2 Sachets

5.3.3 Pouches

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Key Strategies Adopted

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Unilever

6.4.2 Nestle S.A.

6.4.3 JAB Holding Company

6.4.4 The J.M. Smucker Company

6.4.5 Luigi Lavazza SPA

6.4.6 Procafecol S.A.

6.4.7 The Tastle Coffee Company

6.4.8 Strauss Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 DISCLAIMER



