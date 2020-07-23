New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861847/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fixed ANPR Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$553.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile ANPR Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.8% share of the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$212.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$228.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$228.2 Million by the year 2027.



Portable ANPR Systems Segment Corners a 23.9% Share in 2020

In the global Portable ANPR Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$260 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$152.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 313-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACCEO Solutions, Inc.

ANPRSolutions.com

ARH, Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

CAME Parkare

Captec Ltd.

ClearView Communications Limited

COBAN Technologies, Inc.

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd.

DTK Software

ELSAG North America LLC

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.

Petards Group plc

Q-Free ASA

Quercus Technologies

Siemens AG

TagMaster AB

Tattile Srl

Vigilant Solutions, Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861847/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Wide Range of Applications

Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow -

A Boon for ITS

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors for ANPR

Systems

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth

Competitive Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACCEO Gtechna (USA)

ANPRSolutions.com (Australia)

ARH, Inc. (Hungary)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

CAME Parkare (Spain)

Captec Ltd. (UK)

ClearView Communications Limited (UK)

COBAN Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

DTK Software (Latvia)

ELSAG North America LLC (USA)

NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. (UK)

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions UK Ltd (UK)

Petards Group plc (UK)

PlateSmart Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Quercus Technologies (Spain)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TagMaster AB (Sweden)

CA Traffic Limited (UK)

Tattile Srl - (Italy)

Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Sustained Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Augurs Well for

the Market

Rising Incidents of Crime Drives Demand for ANPR in Mass

Surveillance Systems

Enforcement of Traffic Rules & Regulations Made Easy by ANPR

ANPR as a Key Enabler of Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Growing Number of ETC System Deployments - A Key Opportunity

Indicator

Key Statistical Findings

Parking Control - An Emerging Revenue Spinner

Parking Lot Management - An Additional Revenue Stream for ANPR

System Vendors

ANPR - A Key Technique for Measuring Journey Time

Border Control - An Emerging Application Area

Building Access Control - An Opportunity on the Anvil

Opportunity Indicator:

Mobile ANPR - Highly Preferred

Technology Developments Continue to Boost Prospects for ANPR

Technological Innovations Brings New Functionalities for ANPR

Cameras

Cloud based ANPR Solutions Set to Expand Application Base

Enhanced Connectivity Expands ANPR Adoption to Hi-Tech

Applications

Issues & Challenges

Open Source ANPR Systems - A Key Competitive Threat for

Proprietary Systems

Diversity in License Plates - A Key Market Barrier

Concerns Relating to Breach of Privacy - A Dampener to the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Fixed ANPR Systems (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fixed ANPR Systems (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fixed ANPR Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mobile ANPR Systems (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mobile ANPR Systems (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mobile ANPR Systems (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Portable ANPR Systems (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Portable ANPR Systems (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Portable ANPR Systems (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: ANPR Cameras (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: ANPR Cameras (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: ANPR Cameras (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Frame Grabbers (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Frame Grabbers (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Frame Grabbers (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: ANPR Software (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: ANPR Software (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: ANPR Software (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Triggers (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Triggers (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Triggers (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Law Enforcement (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Law Enforcement (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Law Enforcement (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Traffic Management (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Traffic Management (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Traffic Management (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Electronic Toll Collection (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 35: Electronic Toll Collection (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Electronic Toll Collection (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Parking Management (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Parking Management (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Parking Management (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Access Control (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Access Control (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Access Control (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Government (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Government (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Defense (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Defense (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Homeland Security (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Homeland Security (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 54: Homeland Security (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: United States Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: United States Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 61: United States Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 63: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 64: United States Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 65: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 66: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 67: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 69: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 70: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 72: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 75: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 78: Canadian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 79: Japanese Market for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Japanese Market for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Japanese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automatic

Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Japanese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automatic

Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Japanese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 91: Chinese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: Chinese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component:

2012-2019



Table 96: Chinese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 97: Chinese Demand for Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Chinese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Chinese Demand for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Chinese Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 103: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020-2027



Table 107: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020-2027



Table 110: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 113: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 116: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: European Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 118: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:

2012-2019



Table 123: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 125: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 126: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 128: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: French Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 130: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: German Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: German Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: German Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:

2012-2019



Table 135: German Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: German Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 139: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: German Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 142: Italian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Italian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Italian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component:

2012-2019



Table 147: Italian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 148: Italian Demand for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 149: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Italian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Italian Demand for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Italian Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: United Kingdom Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Number Plate

Recognition Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: United Kingdom Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: United Kingdom Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 163: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: United Kingdom Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 166: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020-2027



Table 167: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 170: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 172: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 173: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 175: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 176: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Europe Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type:

2012-2019



Table 180: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:

2012-2019



Table 183: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 184: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 186: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 189: Asia-Pacific Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 190: Rest of World Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 191: Rest of World Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 192: Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Rest of World Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020 to 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861847/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001