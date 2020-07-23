Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Speakers Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The speakers market is poised to grow by $ 29.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on speakers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart speakers, growing penetration of smart homes and popularity of wireless streaming of audio content. In addition, increasing adoption of smart speakers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The speakers market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the popularity of multi-room streaming speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the speakers market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of cloud-hosted music streaming services and focus on AI-ready speakers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our speakers market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading speakers market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.. Also, the speakers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Technology
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84kj3m
