LONDON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security , the global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, appoints Bev Dew as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 20, 2020.



Mr. Dew has worked for over 20 years in international development, construction and business services industries, most recently as CFO at Kier Group plc and prior to that in Senior Roles at Balfour Beatty, Lend Lease and Redrow homes. He has extensive experience in both debt and equity capital markets as well as M&A, business transformation, and ERP implementations. Mr. Dew started his career at the defence research agency as a research physicist before qualifying as a chartered accountant at Coopers and Lybrand.

Mr. Dew will be responsible for the finance, risk and treasury operations as well as shaping new growth opportunities within the Opsec Group. He joins a refreshed senior executive team reporting to the CEO, Dr. Selva Selvaratnam.

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity , Facebook and LinkedIn .

For further information, contact:

OpSec Security, Inc.

Branddy Spence

Director, Corporate Communications

bspence@opsecsecurity.com

+1 410 917 8943



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc6bc9c-0fca-4c08-b567-116bfa56f97f