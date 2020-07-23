NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Piacente Group, Inc. (TPG), a full-service, multinational investor relations consulting firm, today announced that it has expanded its US practice with the addition of an office in Miami, Fla. Led by TPG founder and president Brandi Piacente, the office re-enforces the firm’s US market presence and extends its East Coast investment community and public company capabilities.



With operations in the US and China, the new Miami office on Brickell Avenue marks TPG’s 5th global location, and 3rd location in the US. TPG’s core competencies are in strategic IR counsel, finance, communications strategies, collaborative value creation, as well as Wall Street/investment community outreach and engagement.

“In today’s dynamic marketplace, extended reach is key, for us and for our clients. Our new Miami location presents our clients with a direct avenue for tapping into Florida’s wealthy investment community and many investment conferences,” said Ms. Piacente. “As we continue to grow our business, particularly in high profile IPO geographies such as China and Latin America where Florida serves as a hub, Miami is an ideal location to maintain the close relationships and active service we offer to our clients.

“Well into the second half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have far reaching impact, and many businesses across the globe are recalibrating their investor relations goals to build a strong foundation for the future. The prowess of our seasoned team at each of our locations, across the US and China, can prove invaluable for companies navigating this changing IR landscape,” Ms. Piacente concluded.

TPG has been growing rapidly adding new offices and personnel to support its growing client base. In the first half of 2020, the firm continues to lead the IPO market in China with newly listed companies on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The Piacente Group expects to execute additional virtual listings on both exchanges in the second half of the year.

About The Piacente Group

TPG is a full-service investor relations and financial communications consulting firm with offices in New York, California, Beijing and Shanghai. Representing a balanced portfolio of U.S.- and China-based companies, TPG develops and implements strategic programs focused on broadening investment community sponsorship through best practice execution. Value-driven communications, proactive and continuous outreach to Wall Street, targeted media relations and innovative social media methodologies work in concert to market TPG clients' securities before optimal investment audiences.

