Chicago, IL, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Sporting Goods, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance baseball and softball equipment, announced today the continuation of its partnership with Autism Speaks, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of people with autism and their families. Under the partnership, Wilson has created a limited-edition “Love the Moment™” collection of Wilson® and Louisville Slugger® baseball products to raise awareness of autism and funds to support Autism Speaks resources and programs.

New “Love the Moment” products for the 2020 season include a Limited Edition A2000® 1786 Wilson ball glove, a Limited Edition MLB Prime® C271 Louisville Slugger wood bat, a blue Louisville Slugger personalized souvenir wood bat and a Wilson A200 Tee Ball glove. These and other Wilson and Louisville Slugger baseball products will have special “Love the Moment” branding indicating the company’s support of the autism community and Autism Speaks. Wilson will launch the new line July 22, 2020. “Love the Moment” products are available in the United States at wilson.com/en-us/autism-speaks.

New “Love the Moment” Products

A2000 Wilson Ball Glove : The A2000 glove is an 11.5-inch righthand throw infield glove featuring Sky Blue Pro Stock Leather and exclusive “Love the Moment” branding on the pinky. It has Flat Finger Binding to give players who prefer to play with a finger outside the glove greater comfort and control in the field. Dual Welting is fully integrated into the design of every A2000 to offer better support and help the glove hold its shape over time. The “Love the Moment” A2000 is an eye-catching design that will not last long. It retails for $279.95.

MLB Prime Louisville Slugger Bat : The MLB Prime bat is a classic maple C271 model featuring a flame handle into a blue barrel. The bat has a “Love the Moment” back brand developed specifically for this partnership. It features Louisville Slugger’s exclusive EXOPRO finish that provides an incredibly durable topcoat that drastically increases surface hardness and creates a mirror-like finish. It also features an easy-to-read knob medallion, seamless decals and Louisville Slugger’s Craftsman-style Cup. The “Love the Moment” MLB Prime C271 is bone-rubbed for extra hardness. It is available in 32-inch and 33-inch lengths and retails for $149.95.

Souvenir Louisville Slugger Bat : The “Love the Moment” souvenir Louisville Slugger bat comes in Autism Speaks’ blue and features black branding with a “Love the Moment” logo and space on the barrel for adding a name or special message. Three lines of text are available, with up to 25 spaces per line. These special souvenir bats are $59.95, including shipping.

Wilson Tee Ball Glove : The Tee Ball glove is a 10-inch righthand throw A200 in black with blue accents, featuring “Love the Moment” branding. It is a lightweight, easy-to-close glove that is perfect for young ballplayers ready to hit the diamond. The “Love the Moment” Tee Ball glove retails for $21.99

The Wilson and Autism Speaks Partnership

Wilson will donate $100,000 this year to support the Autism Speaks mission, including increasing advocacy and support, providing reliable information and resources, and advancing research into causes and better interventions. With an estimated one in 54 U.S. children on the autism spectrum, Autism Speaks is dedicated to enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

“Autism affects a great number of people in the U.S., and that includes many of the baseball and softball families that we serve,” said Michael Markovich, Global Commercial Director, Wilson Baseball and Softball. “We know that every person with autism has unique strengths and challenges, and many may feel misunderstood or excluded. We hope that through this partnership with Autism Speaks, we can play a part in creating more understanding and acceptance of people with autism.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Wilson, and we are incredibly thankful for this ongoing partnership” said Autism Speaks Strategic Initiatives and Innovations Officer Lisa Goring. “Now more than ever, the autism community needs our support and that of our partners. This partnership will help us provide for people with autism and their families in urgent need of resources and fuel our continued commitment to building a kinder, more inclusive world.”

Wilson Sporting Goods’ partnership with Autism Speaks is the latest in a history of initiatives supporting important causes. The company’s Louisville Slugger brand created the “Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer” initiative with Major League Baseball® in 2006 to raise awareness and funds for MLB’s breast cancer charities.

About Autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children.

About Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a division of Amer Sports Corporation, is the largest baseball and softball equipment company in the world today. In these sports, Wilson manufactures high-performance gloves, bats, uniforms, apparel, protective gear, accessories and player-development equipment through its Wilson®, DeMarini®, Louisville Slugger®, EvoShield® and ATEC® brands. The company uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @autismspeaks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

