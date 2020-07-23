SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ELCQ) (the “Company”), developer and manufacturer of the WellnessPro® , an FDA cleared bioelectronic device designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pain, is pleased to announce an investment agreement for an aggregate $1 million investment to accelerate corporate expansion and product development.



Mr. Matthew Wolfson, the Company’s CEO, commented on the investment agreement, structured to occur in three separate traunches: “This capital infusion will help the Company accelerate the process of replenishing our much needed inventory to meet the pent up demand for our WellnessPro® product. We have ordered more than 1000 units, including accessories, which represent an estimated $3.5 million in potential revenues to the company. In addition, it will greatly help expand our marketing efforts; allows us to add new strategic board members; hire internal support; and, ultimately up list our stock to a recognized exchange to help bring awareness to the Company and its WellnessPro products.”

Commenting further, Mr. Wolfson said, “Our product roadmap is clear and will include improvements to existing technology, research and development of new technology, new product releases, as well as the company’s focus on localizing manufacturing production in the US. We believe we are well positioned as a healthcare company to be able to help many people while we continue to achieve our long-term plans to increase shareholder value.”

Over 100 Million Americans suffer from some kind of acute or chronic pain. Almost all orders of our WellnessPro® product come from new buyers, proving that people are seeking safer and healthier alternatives to burdensome pain medications that can have adverse side effects on people’s health. Especially now during this pandemic.

About Electromedical Technologies:

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in near future and such applications are not related to our current product in any way and currently not cleared in the US.

For more information, visit https://electromedtech.com

