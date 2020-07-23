Selbyville, Delaware, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Europe power transmission lines & towers market is projected to amass remunerative gains, registering a notable CAGR over 2020-2026. Escalating electricity demand form residential and commercial sectors, favorable government policies for development of smart grid networks accompanied by surging investments towards revamping existing T&D infrastructure are slated to propel the growth of Europe power transmission lines & towers market. Additionally, recent technological enhancements in grid systems along with integration of cutting-edge solutions across supply network will stimulate the industry outlook.

The report analyzes business profiles of prominent companies operating in Europe power transmission lines & towers market and entails data pertaining to revenues generated, production volume, and products manufactured by them. The report also elucidates findings of Porter’s Five Force analysis and PESTEL analysis while examining existing price trend and market dynamics.

Increasing investments to develop T&D networks to ensure steady flow of electricity coupled with stringent regulations related to efficient power transmission are set to augment the growth of Europe power transmission lines & towers market. In fact, Europe adopted TEN-E Regulation (EU) No. 347/2013 for development of efficient power infrastructure.

Unveiling product spectrum:

Based on the product spectrum, conventional conductor segment is anticipated to expand substantially over the forecast period, due to superior electrical conductivity and low tensile strength as compared to its counterpart. Ease of installation, minimum maintenance, and optimized performance are poised to add significant traction to conventional conductor segment. Besides, integration of advanced transmission systems across the supply network is anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

Elaborating application scope:

Speaking of application scope, the market is categorized into extra high, ultra-high, and high tension. Among these, high-tension segment is reckoned to grow decently over 2020-2026 owing to high efficiency and reduced transmission cost. Also, adoption of cleaner energy resources and surging demand for efficient lines and towers are poised to add momentum to market growth.

Scrutinizing regional scenario:

Germany power transmission lines & towers market is poised to generate remunerative gains by the year 2026, due to increasing regulatory efforts to deploy smart grid infrastructure across the region. Additionally, surging proportion of renewable energy along with attractive incentives towards non-conventional energy production are further slated to fuel the market growth. As per Germany’s grid deployment plan, the country aims to install more than 6670 kms of new AC/DC grid network by 2030.

