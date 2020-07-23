Selbyville, Delaware, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Robot Sensor Market by Product (Force / Torque, Vision, Ultrasonic, Tactile, Laser Range, Proximity), Robot Type (Industrial, Service, Collaborative), Application (Manufacturing, Logistics, Defense, Agriculture, Medical, Domestic, Entertainment), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of robot sensors will cross $4 billion by 2026. The market growth is attributed to growing adoption of industrial & collaborative robots in the manufacturing sector to reduce operational costs, increase production capabilities, and profit margins.

Companies are deploying robotic arms in production facilities to increase productivity and achieve cost benefits by decreasing the labor workforce. This will increase the adoption of robotic sensors such as force-torque, 3D vision, and tactile sensors in industries, fueling the robot sensor market growth. Furthermore, the integration of IoT technology with robot sensors will offer enhanced results for manufacturing facilities and the environment.

The ultrasonic sensor segment accounted for over 10% of robot sensor market share in 2019 and will showcase growth of around 11% through 2026. These sensors are used for a robot’s autonomous navigation by targeting the distance using ultrasonic waves and near field navigation. Ultrasonic sensors are highly economical compared to laser range sensors and find application in robots that are used in smart factories for sensing & pre-sense sensing. Companies are focusing on the development of ultrasonic technology to launch new sensor products.

The service robot sensor market held a revenue share of around 30% in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Service robots require several sensors to perform efficiently in a domestic environment alongside humans. Moreover, service robots are experiencing innovations in its design and architecture, further propelling the adoption of advanced robot sensors.

The demand for sensors in domestic robots will observe a growth rate of 10% from 2020 to 2026 owing to an increasing adoption of personal & domestic service robots in the market. These robots include robots for assistance & elderly care, toy robots, pool cleaning robots, educational robots, and vacuuming robots, among others. The integration of advanced features, such as voice recognition and machine learning, into domestic application robots will further increase the demand for robot sensors in the market.

Europe robot sensor market is anticipated to register more than 8% gains till 2026 due to growing digitalization in the manufacturing sector in Germany. Companies are adopting advanced robots, equipment, and industrial machinery to modernize their manufacturing operations and improve competitiveness against China-based companies. Additionally, Europe develops over 90% of the agriculture robots, which will further drive the demand for robot sensors in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the robot sensor market include SICK AG, Honeywell International, Inc., FANUC, EPSON, Keyence, Infineon Technologies, ifm electronic GmbH, and Rockwell Automation, among others. Companies operating in the market are focusing on new product launches & strategic alliances to expand their offerings and target new industries in the developing regions. For instance, in July 2020, FLIR Systems launched the FLIR Hadron thermal-vision sensor for industrial robots in the manufacturing sectors.

Some major findings of the robot sensor market report include:

Increasing investments for automation in several industries and the proliferation of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), have augmented the robot sensor market revenue.

Force-torque sensors are witnessing a huge demand from the manufacturing sector for applications such as assembly, pick & place, metal polishing, palletizing, etc.

The logistics industry is adopting lightweight flexible robots in their warehouses to increase operational efficiency. The growth of e-commerce companies, such as Amazon, Alibaba, Flipkart, etc., will further support the robot sensor deployment in the logistics industry.

in the logistics industry. Ongoing technological advancements in 3D vision stereo cameras and LiDAR technology are expected to influence the robot sensor market demand. Companies are highly investing in R&D activities to provide technically advanced products than their competitors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a prolonged lockdown and trade restrictions across the world, which has affected both supply and demand of robot sensors. This will temporarily hinder market growth.





