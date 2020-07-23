Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Building Market in MEA 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The steel building market in MEA is poised to grow by $ 1.39 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on steel building market in MEA provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current MEA market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings, growth of industrial manufacturing in MEA and rapid investment in services and tourism sectors. In addition, advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The steel building market in MEA market analysis include product segment. This study identifies the growing construction and infrastructure sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the steel building market in MEA growth during the next few years. Also, growing consumption of secondary steel and changing housing trends will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The steel building market in MEA covers the following areas:

Steel building market in sizing

Steel building market in MEA forecast

Steel building market in MEA industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steel building market in MEA vendors that include Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Astra Industrial Group, Building System Integration Ltd., Mabani Steel LLC, Salam International Investment Ltd., Tamimi Group, Vibgyor International FZ LLC, Wsteel Structures Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Also, the steel building market in MEA analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

PEB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HRSS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Middle East - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries

Astra Industrial Group

Building System Integration Ltd.

Mabani Steel LLC

Salam International Investment Ltd.

Tamimi Group

Vibgyor International FZ LLC

Wsteel Structures Ltd.

Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons WLL

Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhtyr3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900