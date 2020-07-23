New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Experience Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658727/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the period 2020-2027.PC Terminal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.5% CAGR to reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Terminal segment is readjusted to a revised 21.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.3% share of the global Customer Experience Monitoring market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Customer Experience Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 17.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 217-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Comarch SA

Compuware Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Radcom Ltd.

RadioOpt GmbH

Riverbed Technology

SingleStone







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658727/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Customer Experience Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Customer Experience Monitoring Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: PC Terminal (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: PC Terminal (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Mobile Terminal (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Mobile Terminal (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Retail (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Retail (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Bank & Finance Institution (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Bank & Finance Institution (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Hospital (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Hospital (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: United States Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: United States Customer Experience Monitoring Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 21: Canadian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 22: Canadian Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Customer Experience Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Japanese Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Customer

Experience Monitoring in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Customer Experience Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Chinese Customer Experience Monitoring Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Chinese Demand for Customer Experience Monitoring in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Chinese Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Customer Experience Monitoring Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Customer Experience Monitoring Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 32: European Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 34: European Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Customer Experience Monitoring Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Customer Experience Monitoring Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: German Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italian Customer Experience Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Italian Customer Experience Monitoring Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Italian Demand for Customer Experience Monitoring in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Italian Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Customer Experience

Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Customer Experience Monitoring in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 52: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 53: Spanish Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Spanish Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Spanish Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 57: Russian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Russian Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Russian Customer Experience Monitoring Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Customer Experience Monitoring

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Customer Experience Monitoring Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 71: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Australian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 75: Indian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 77: Indian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 78: Indian Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Customer Experience

Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Customer Experience Monitoring in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin American Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 88: Latin American Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Latin American Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 90: Latin American Customer Experience Monitoring Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 91: Latin American Demand for Customer Experience

Monitoring in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Latin American Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentinean Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 94: Argentinean Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Argentinean Customer Experience Monitoring

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 96: Argentinean Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 97: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Brazilian Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Customer Experience Monitoring Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 100: Brazilian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 101: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Mexican Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 106: Rest of Latin America Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Rest of Latin America Customer Experience Monitoring

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 108: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: The Middle East Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 110: The Middle East Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 111: The Middle East Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 112: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and

2027



Table 113: The Middle East Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 114: The Middle East Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 115: Iranian Market for Customer Experience Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Iranian Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Customer

Experience Monitoring in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 118: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 119: Israeli Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 120: Israeli Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Israeli Customer Experience Monitoring Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 122: Israeli Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 124: Saudi Arabian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Customer Experience

Monitoring in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 126: Saudi Arabian Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 129: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 132: Rest of Middle East Customer Experience Monitoring

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Customer Experience Monitoring Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 135: African Customer Experience Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 136: African Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 137: African Customer Experience Monitoring Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 138: Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 49

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658727/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001